Biden faces hurdles to implement agenda after first year in office

By The National Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden is facing tough questions after marking one year in office and making vows on how to improve in year two. At a lengthy news conference Wednesday to discuss the milestone, Biden said he did not overpromise on what he could achieve before taking office. The...

The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
Biden Skips Opportunity For Reset After First Year

Matthew Continetti explains for the Washington Free Beacon why President Biden is missing a valuable opportunity. President Biden begins his second year in office with a 42 percent average job approval rating. Republicans hold a 1 point lead over Democrats in the congressional generic ballot (and the generic ballot question often underestimates GOP support). The Gallup organization reports that in the final quarter of 2021 Republicans took a 5 point lead in party identification for the first time since 1995. As of this writing, 28 House Democrats have announced their retirements, with more expected to follow. Biden’s agenda is stalled in Congress, the Supreme Court blocked his employer vaccine mandate, the coronavirus pandemic continues, and inflation is higher than at any point in the last 39 years. The country—not to mention the president—could use a reset.
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
Daily Iowan

Guest Opinion | Biden’s first year in office is a mixed performance

Following one of the most contentious elections in recent memory, President Joe Biden has now spent a year in the Oval Office. Given the number of candidates and perspectives represented in the 2020 Democratic primary, it is worth looking back at Biden’s first year from the perspective of a progressive Democrat whose first and second choices were Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. How has Biden performed as president? Has he lived up to his campaign promises?
AOL Corp

After a tough first year, can Biden fare better in year two?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. President Biden held a lengthy press conference Wednesday in which he discussed the successes, setbacks and unfinished work of his first year in office while laying out his vision for year two of his administration.
MarketWatch

Opinion: Biden’s in a race against time to get his presidency on track after his first year in office

You know things are bad for President Biden when liberal columnists criticize him, and when the administration itself complains about media coverage and the polls. Presidents love polls when the numbers are good, but when they’re not, they’re either “fake,” as Donald Trump complained, or the methodology is faulty, as Biden staffers say now. When presidents — be they Democrat or Republican — start blaming the media and the polls, it’s always a sign that the ship is taking on water.
