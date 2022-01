UConn women’s basketball pulled away over the final eight minutes to earn a 75-57 win over the St. John’s Red Storm. St. John’s began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to get within eight points, which prompted Geno Auriemma to take a timeout. From there, the Huskies responded with 10 straight points and finished the game on a 14-4 run to earn the victory.

