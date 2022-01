When the Minnesota Timberwolves brought in Naz Reid during undrafted free agency following the 2019 NBA Draft, fans of the team didn’t know too much about the big man. Reid was the 12th ranked prospect in the 2018 ESPN Top 100 but he underperformed in his lone year at Louisiana State University, which led to him going undrafted. He then chose to sign a two-way deal with the Timberwolves. He performed so well in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that the Wolves rewarded him with a four-year contract - though only the first year was fully guaranteed.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO