Joe Biden shuffled forth from seclusion this afternoon for a rare solo press conference. You may have seen it. It's about as common as Punxsutawney Phil emerging. In fact, according to statisticians who keep track of this sort of thing, it was only his second since taking office a full year ago. And by the end, you were wishing that Joe Biden spoke in public less often.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO