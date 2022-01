(Knicks Go / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Knicks Go, Arc Crowned During Longines World Racing Awards. Longines and the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) were proud to celebrate the 2021 Longines World Racing Awards on 25 January during a virtual ceremony. The event honoured Knicks Go as the Longines World’s Best Racehorse, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as the Longines World’s Best Horse Race, and Ryan Moore as the Longines World’s Best Jockey of the 2021 season. To rewatch the show and discover new exclusive contents, visit Longines and IFHA social media platforms.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO