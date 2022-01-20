ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kemba Walker isn’t making promises about his availability for Knicks

By Peter Botte
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

At this point during his frustrating journey with a troublesome left knee, Kemba Walker won’t make predictions or promises about his availability for every Knicks game over the remainder of the season.

Walker was back in action Tuesday night and netted 19 points — all but two of them in the second half — in 30 minutes in the Knicks’ 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves at the Garden.

It was the first appearance for the four-time All-Star point guard since he appeared in both ends of back-to-back games Dec. 28-29 after not doing so at all last season with the Celtics.

The 31-year-old Walker said he “felt good” physically, even if he has learned to take a small-view approach to the team’s remaining schedule.

“We’ll see. We’ll see down the line,” Walker said after the game Tuesday. “It really just depends on how I feel. I know I played the back-to-back, I just felt good enough to play. But yeah, just going off how I feel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiqjK_0dqSApol00
Kemba Walker

Walker added that he doesn’t believe the heavy minutes he logged in six December games, following a nine-game benching, led to his most-recent shutdown, which began Dec. 31 in Oklahoma City.

“It was particular to that night,” Walker said. “It just happened during my warm-up, just a weird step, I guess. I don’t know.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau said this week the Knicks don’t “want a situation where it’s on-off, on-off” with Walker’s availability, hence the patience with his 20-day absence.

The Knicks signed former Villanova star Ryan Arcidiacono to another 10-day contract and released injured veteran Solomon Hill.

Arcidiacono had been released from a previous 10-day deal on Jan. 13 to create a roster spot following the acquisition of Cam Reddish and Hill from the Hawks. Hill, who is on a $2.4 million expiring contract, is out for the season with a torn hamstring.

Arcidiacono (ankle), Reddish (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee) have been ruled out for the game Thursday against the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson (foot) is still out and Devonte Graham (ankle) is questionable for New Orleans.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Kemba Walker is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and could be without one of their best players.
NBA
Newsday

Knicks guard Kemba Walker sits out with sore left knee

Kemba Walker was sidelined again Sunday afternoon with a sore left knee, although Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau clarified that it was a concession to the reality of the load of back-to-back games. Walker, who was not subjected to back-to-back sets last season with the Celtics, has been sporadic in attempts...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Ryan Arcidiacono
Person
Cam Reddish
SportsGrid

Kemba Walker Will Play vs. Cavaliers

Kemba Walker has been in and out of the New York Knicks lineup all season. However, the knee issue that kept Walker out of the Knicks’ 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday won’t keep him out against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Tom Withers confirmed that the veteran point guard would be in the lineup Monday night.
NBA
theknickswall

Kemba Walker’s Time as a Knick Could Be Coming to an End

Kemba Walker’s New York homecoming has been less than auspicious, and it could soon be coming to an end between the Knicks and the once All-Star point guard. Kemba Walker, 31, has played in 26 of the New York Knicks’ 47 games, missing through a combination of rest, a left knee injury, and Did Not Play(s)–Coach’s Decision.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Reddish makes Knicks debut

Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close. First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish. Next stop: The MSG rafters pic.twitter.com/Vfk3QWCS0b – 1:40 PM. Fred Katz @FredKatz. One fish. Two fish.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Celtics#Villanova#Hawks
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cavs beat Knicks 95-93, multiple players shine

The Cleveland Cavaliers the New York Knicks Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Kevin Love driving the 3 train all night, Darius Garland showing his star power, Isaac Okoro playing gritty ball and Rajon Rondo having a solid debut to help lead the Cavs to a 95-93 win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy