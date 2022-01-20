Game thread: Hawks vs. Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets, as they looked to build on a three-game winning streak they built at home this week. They were able extend the streak to four games on the road in this one, defeating the Hornets 113-91. Trae Young...
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and the Atlanta Hawks continue to be involved in various trade rumors. Tuesday morning, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report offered several insights on Hawks related rumors as the deadline nears. Fischer reports that the Hawks are “uninterested” in taking on Tobias Harris in a...
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
LaMelo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, a player that excels in multiple aspects of the game and plays fearlessly. Since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo has made several highlight-reel plays and a large part of that is down to how fearless he is on the court.
In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Comments / 1