ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FBI confirm search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ep39O_0dqS3DUz00
1 of 4

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes said. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar’s office issued a brief statement that did not directly address the location or nature of the search.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

The statement, like the FBI, shed no light on what agents were seeking.

Since 2004, Cuellar has represented a district that extends from the U.S. border with Mexico near McAllen to Laredo, and north to San Antonio’s eastern outskirts. The moderate Democrat has a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Comments / 6

Aaron Dean Bell
5d ago

He probably did not go along with the far left administration on something - so now they are out to get him. The FBI, the CIA, the Justice Deparyment, and even the Pentagon seem to have waxed woke in recent times. I don't pay that much attention, but he could be a pawn. The left are a backstabbing group of near Communist sympothizers these days. One should never trust them.

Reply(1)
7
Trini Gonzalez
5d ago

Biden administration is coming for you you’re being to cozy with Fox News on senile Joe’s border policies FJB

Reply
4
Guest
5d ago

The FBI should investigate the city of Pharr Tx and the city of San Juan Tx because what the doing under the table u all know the city of Pharr Tx and the city of San Juan Tx and four commissioners of Alamo Tx okie Salinas and Maria de Pilar Garza and Pete morales and JR Garza what the doing under the table but I live to GOD real soon one off this commissioner will come down because I have faith what they doing especially okie Salinas Pete morales and JR Garza and Pilar Garza Pilar Garza is just a puppet who doesn’t talk or knows what happing with the city of Alamo Tx she just go to the meeting and sit like a puppet she just want city power but on day something is going to happen that she is going to regret what they doing and she will know the consequences!!!

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It’s a key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns: creating a board of experts that would investigate major incidents to see what went wrong and try to prevent the problems from happening again — much like a transportation safety board does with plane crashes.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy