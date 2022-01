BOSTON -- It may not be easy to accept, but there are going to be some stinkers along the way when it comes to Tuukka Rask. That's just reality when you're talking about an almost 35-year-old goalie coming off of hip surgery and playing in just his fourth NHL game in the last seven months. There has to be some level of faith -- or at least hope -- that he'll eventually work his way back into form, one that saw him firmly ensconced among the league's elite netminders over the last decade.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO