Melvins have shared a cover of Soundgarden's "Spoonman" featuring Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, which you can hear below. The Buzz Osborne-led trio previously covered the grunge classic during 2019's I Am the Highway Chris Cornell tribute, where they performed alongside members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog as well as Foo Fighters, Metallica and other artists. The studio version of the song appears on Melvins' new Lord of the Flies EP, which came out earlier this month and is available to purchase on CD via Shoxop.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO