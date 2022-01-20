Some report error in ordering COVID-19 tests from USPS site

CHARLOTTE — The process to sign up to get free COVID-19 tests through a federal government website has not been easy for everyone due to their addresses.

“There’s a lot of cases of positive COVID tests going around and with me, being immunocompromised, it’s just safer if she can get the test,” mother Jammie Wale said.

Wale said she didn’t have a problem signing up for the kits to go to her Rowan County home.

However, her daughter, who lives in a dorm at ECU, had problems.

“She just said that it wouldn’t let her because somebody had already ordered from that address,” Wale said. “I just said, ‘That’s crazy considering it’s a college campus.’”

Addresses that are not registered as a multi-unit building are not common, said a spokesman with the U.S. Postal Service that manages the website to get the free test.

Places like that cause issues when one is trying to place an order.

For assistance in the ordering process, the USPS recommends filing a service request here or contact its helpdesk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

