Molson: New GM Hughes is 'full package'

Pickard, 28, ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with 13 wins (T2nd), 1,541:40 minutes played (1st), a 2.34 goals-against average (7th), 783 saves (1st) and a 0.929 save percentage (3rd) in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria's top professional league. Pickard has appeared in nine games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 113 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 34-53-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO