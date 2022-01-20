ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molson: New GM Hughes is 'full package'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Newly appointed general manager Kent Hughes was accompanied by Jeff Gorton and Geoff Molson for his introductory press conference at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. Before the group fielded questions from reporters, Molson confirmed that Hughes was among 11 candidates for the coveted role in the Canadiens' front...

NHL

Winter Olympics: Group of former Habs will represent Canada

MONTREAL -- On Tuesday morning, Hockey Canada revealed the men's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Two Canadiens prospects will participate in the Olympics (Sean Farrell, USA and Frederik Dichow, Denmark), but they aren't the only familiar faces that Habs fans will see when the tournament begins on February 9.
NHL

Adams sees development opportunities for Levi, Power at Olympics

Sabres prospects will compete for Canada in Beijing. Kevyn Adams selected defenseman Owen Power with the first overall pick on Day 1 of the NHL Draft this past July. He worked into the early hours of the following morning to complete the trade to acquire goaltender Devon Levi from the Florida Panthers.
Patrice Bergeron
Jeff Gorton
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators

OTTAWA - Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons will return to the lineup for the Sabres against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Mittelstadt has appeared in four games this season. He sustained an upper-body injury during the season opener against Montreal, returned for three contests in December, and then had surgery to repair the issue on Dec. 10.
Notebook: Suter continuing to develop; Lindstrom returns to practice

DETROIT -- The growing chemistry among the forwards on the Detroit Red Wings' second line may have started well before they were all donning the Winged Wheel. Specifically in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. As Pius Suter admitted on Tuesday, it was a very small sample size. But it was the first...
Dell to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Goalie facing discipline for interference against Senators forward Batherson. Aaron Dell will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday. The Buffalo Sabres goalie is facing discipline for interference against Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson. The incident occurred with 1:03 remaining in the first period of...
Red Wings shuffle taxi squad

Pickard, 28, ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with 13 wins (T2nd), 1,541:40 minutes played (1st), a 2.34 goals-against average (7th), 783 saves (1st) and a 0.929 save percentage (3rd) in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria's top professional league. Pickard has appeared in nine games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 113 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 34-53-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.
Trophy Tracker: Norris

Makar, Hedman, Josi among Norris favorites for top defenseman by NHL.com panel. To mark the halfway point of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, given annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Kuemper wants to 'keep building' in first season as Avalanche goalie

Although Kuemper hasn't lost in regulation in nearly two months heading into Colorado's home game against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS, ESPN+, NHL LIVE), he believes he has room for improvement. "I definitely want to keep building, adjusting to the guys...
A statement from the Montreal Canadiens

A statement from the Montreal Canadiens following the racist gestures directed at Jordan Subban and Boko Imama. The Montreal Canadiens condemn any behavior targeting a player, coach, official or fan based on their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. As we prepare to mark Black History Month, we reiterate that racism has no place in hockey and in our society. We remain committed to making hockey a sport that is lived and practiced in an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment for all, free from any form of racism or discrimination.
Canes Reassign LaFontaine, Noesen To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Jack LaFontaine and forward Stefan Noesen to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). LaFontaine, 24, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on...
Blueger out 6-8 weeks for Penguins with fractured jaw

Forward had surgery Monday, has scored 17 points in 40 games this season. Teddy Blueger will be out 6-8 weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw on Monday. Blueger was injured on a hit by defenseman Brenden Dillon in the first period of a...
Marchand cell phone fun with fan inspired by Bruins legend Bourque

Forward learned from Hall of Fame defenseman never to take any moment for granted. There wasn't a grand plan when Brad Marchand grabbed the cell phone of a fan while coming off the ice after warmups on Thursday. He just thought he might make someone happy. "I was coming off...
Mailbag: Red Wings approach, Rangers needs before trade deadline

Here is the Jan. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What do the Detroit Red Wings do at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline? Do you see them as suitor for John Klingberg? -- @punmasterrifkin. I can't...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES

FLAMES (18-12-6) vs. BLUES (25-11-5) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane (18) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals -...
