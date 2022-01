What was once Minnesota's most expensive home for sale, being posted for sale at $15,000,000, the house known as Windemere has been reduced in price by nearly 1/3! The home was recently reduced to just $10,995,000 two weeks ago. If you aren't familiar with the home, it is built on its own private island, there are more than 19,000 square feet inside the home with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and the home has according to Minneapolis/Saint Paul Magazine, "one of Minnesota’s largest residential glass-enclosed atriums that spans the length of the front entrance."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO