Weekend at Bernie’s was a crazy movie. The movie is about two guys who find an error at their job and report it to their boss, Bernie. Bernie thanks them and invites them to his beach house where he intends to kill them, but he's killed by an assassin first. When the two guys get there, they feel like they must pretend Bernie is alive and it just gets crazier from there.

