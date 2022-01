The Apple iPhone SE 3 is rumored to be launched some time in Q2 (April-June), and from these leaked renders, it appears to be a combination of its predecessor as well as the XR. It reportedly measures in at 5.4″ x 2.6″ x 0.28″ and is 0.32″ thick, but what really stands out is that Face ID appears to replace the familiar Touch ID button. Other rumored features include a 5.69-inch OLED panel, which is slightly larger than the iPhone 13 Mini’s. Read more for additional pictures and information.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO