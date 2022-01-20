ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Would Accept Raiders Offer to Return to NFL

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1yWX_0dqRdrGT00

The longer Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh drags out negotiations, rumors and speculation will continue to run rampant regarding his coaching future.

According to a Wednesday evening report from The Athletic, "Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it. They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong -- but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again."

The Wolverines had one of the most successful seasons in Harbaugh's tenure in 2021.

After defeating No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, 42-3, the Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Georgia Bulldogs.

In recent days, reports have surfaced that several members of the Raiders' roster are expressing to ownership strong support of interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Draft Analyst: QB Sam Howell Going to Be 'Huge Story' at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff will have an opportunity to work with quarterback Sam Howell at the Senior Bowl.

Radio Host: Detroit Lions 'Wasted' Matthew Stafford

Did the Detroit Lions waste Matthew Stafford?

Outside-the-Box Candidate Who Could Become Lions' Offensive Coordinator

Read more on the outside-the-box candidate who could become the Detroit Lions' next offensive coordinator.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy. He’s proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And, I love him so much. I’m thankful for him," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback. But, with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together.”

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Latest Vikings Coaching Search Rumors Involve Todd Bowles and...Jim Harbaugh?

The Vikings have completed initial interviews with eight head coach candidates, casting a wide net despite not yet having a general manager in place. That was something they needed to do, in part because the NFL rules mean if they hadn't interviewed someone on a team playing in a conference title game — like the 49ers' DeMeco Ryans and the Rams' Raheem Morris and Kevin O'Connell — before the divisional round was over, they'd risk not getting to meet with them until after the Super Bowl.
NFL
247Sports

Jim Tressel offers scathing review of Jim Harbaugh tenure at Michigan

Jim Tressel has watched the Jim Harbaugh tenure at Michigan from afar during his current position as president at Youngstown State University and has Big Ten football in his blood after winning a national championship at Ohio State in 2002. Tressel, 69, recently appeared on the 1 Star Recruits podcast for an entertaining interview and touched on a variety of topics, including whether he misses coaching and what grade he would give Harbaugh at Michigan on a 1-to-5 scale — 1 being the worst and 5 being the best.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Sam Howell
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend goes wild after Chiefs’ epic win vs. Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews probably had the wildest celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs forced the divisional round game to overtime after trailing 36-33 with just 13 seconds left. They carried the momentum to OT and never looked back, finishing off the Bills with a 42-36 win. Kansas City only had a nine percent chance to win the contest in the closing moments, so the fact that they were able to still send it to the extra period and win is nothing short of being a miracle.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#College Football Playoff#Michigan Football#American Football#The Athletic#Wolverines#The Detroit Lions#Detroit Lions Wasted
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy