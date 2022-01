Over the last decade, digital wallets have gone from an exciting curiosity to a mundane part of our everyday lives. Whether you're shopping online, buying something in a store, or sending money to a friend, tools like Venmo, Apple Pay, and Google Pay help power our modern digital economy. Despite launching in 2011 — and relaunching in the US with a new app last year — Google has struggled to get a foothold in the market. In 2020, it only accounted for 3% of the US market, compared to 5% for Samsung Pay and a colossal 92% for Apple Pay. To help gain momentum in this ever-growing space, Google is bringing in an industry veteran to steer the ship.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO