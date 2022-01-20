ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The 10 Strangest Items TSA Officers Found at Checkpoints in 2021

By Lindsay Rogers
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind TSA’s stellar Instagram account has compiled a list of the 10 oddest items that were surrendered at security checkpoints across the country in 2021. The resulting video sorts through a variety of item ranging from weapons to drugs to … more weapons, with a particular emphasis on...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

TSA: Record Number Of Firearms Detected At Denver International Airport’s Security Checkpoints Last Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration says Denver International Airport ranks 6th worst for guns found at checkpoints. In 2021, TSA says agents found 141 firearms in people’s carry-on baggage. It set a new record for DIA. The TSA says every single firearm found was detected through X-ray screening. (credit: CBS) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list with 507 firearms found; the most ever at any airport since the inception of the TSA. Passengers can travel with firearms, but only safely and securely as checked luggage. “As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. “Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.” Firearm owners can face a $14,000 fine on top of possible charges filed locally.
DENVER, CO
blackchronicle.com

TSA shares its list of strange items confiscated at airports

Most travelers have learned the hard way that we can’t carry, say, a bottle of water past airport security.But some people just don’t get the message about what’s allowed on a plane and what’s not.So, the Transportation Security Administration releases an annual list of the strangest items confiscated at airports to raise awareness.In a pun-filled video on Twitter, the TSA announced its “Top 10 Catches” for 2021, although we’re having trouble seeing the humor in most of them.”Our officers found some truly unusual items,” the TSA said. “They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies.”You decide.10. Bullets hidden in a deodorant stick. This passenger must have been “sweating bullets,” the TSA video says.9. Long-barreled antique-looking pistol8. Breakfast burrito with meth in it7. A belt buckle hiding a firearm6. A cleaver. “Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security.”5. A can of bear spray4. Machete3. Fireworks2. A wine bottle holder that looks like a gun1. A chain saw. “Can’t stump us,” the video says with laugh emoji. TSA prohibits carrying guns, knives, bludgeons, self-defense devices like pepper spray — and any replicas of these items — onto planes.Before your next flight, check out the TSA rules. And leave the weapons, drugs and fireworks at home.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Checkpoint#Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Thrillist

The TSA Unveiled The 10 Wildest Items They Confiscated Last Year

Everyone who has traveled by plane in the last decade knows how strict the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is. Still, people try to sneak through security with things they shouldn't have in their carry-ons or on their person, like water bottles, vodka, and, occasionally, meth burritos. The TSA released its...
LIFESTYLE
NBC 29 News

Virginia sets record for number of handguns found at TSA checkpoints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia broke a new record, Transportation Security Administration officers in 2021 found nearly 100 handguns at airport security checkpoints. TSA says their officers found 98 handguns in 2021 - which is a huge jump from the 55 guns caught in 2020. All of the firearms were...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSMV

Airports seeing increase in guns seized at TSA checkpoints

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Airports are seeing increasing problems of passengers trying to get through security checkpoints with firearms or just forgetting they even have them. In mid-December, BNA had found at least 160 firearms at security checkpoints. A spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration says these numbers are...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia airports break record for most firearms found at security checkpoints

ATLANTA - Georgia's airport has shattered another record for most guns found in luggage at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration says. In total, the TSA reported its officers at all of Georgia's airports found a total of 542 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2021 - breaking the record for a single year.
ATLANTA, GA
travelawaits.com

TSA Releases List Of 10 Most Unusual Confiscated Items For 2021

Get ready to wonder “What were they thinking?”. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently released its list of the most unusual items confiscated at airport security checkpoints in 2021. As you would expect, the list details some puzzling choices made by people entering U.S. airports. “It’s here! TSA’s Top...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy