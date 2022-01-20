ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices ease from 2014 high, supply concerns limit losses

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped back on Thursday after hitting their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, underlying factors that limited losses as investors took profits. Brent crude futures dropped 72 cents, or 0.81%, to...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Metro International

Oil rises on concerns global political risks could tighten supplies

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over 2% on Tuesday on concerns supplies could become tight due to Ukraine-Russia tensions, threats to infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and struggles by OPEC+ to hit its targeted monthly output increase. Analysts noted that oil prices rose despite a drop in equities...
kfgo.com

Hess posts quarterly profit on surging oil and gas prices

(Reuters) – U.S. oil producer Hess Corp posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand recovered from a pandemic-induced slump and prices surged on fears of a supply crunch. U.S. shale producers are set to post higher revenues and profits for the last quarter,...
A return to pre-pandemic oil demand, and limited supply, likely means higher gas prices this year

If projections from the International Energy Agency, or IEA, are accurate, the global oil market is in for another bumpy ride in 2022. Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas for Kpler, spoke with Texas Standard about what to expect this year, including how an expected return to pre-pandemic levels of oil demand could help stabilize some of the market’s volatility. But will there be enough supply to meet demand, and where do Texas oil producers fit in the equation? Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the transcript below.
Oil prices ease, gold pares gains

Oil prices are lower at the start of the week as we continue to see some profit-taking alongside another hit to risk appetite. It’s been a remarkable rally and there’s nothing to suggest that prices are peaking. It’s just come a long way in a short period of time but the fundamentals continue to look bullish.
Oil prices ease, gold may have room to run

Oil prices are slipping more than 1% at the end of the week, pulling back a little further from the highs just short of $90. The decline came shortly after the EIA inventory data on Thursday, which showed a surprising rise against expectations of a 2.1 million barrel decline. The White House also looking to apply further pressure in response to higher prices may be contributing to the pullback, although as we’ve seen before, their power appears quite limited.
Oil prices reached for seven-year high on Monday

Oil prices were close to a seven day high in early trades Monday, with investors believing supplies will remain tight amid producer restraint, despite a recent rise in Libyan oil output. Brent crude was down 10 cents to $85.96 a barrel in early morning trades, the highest that contract has...
Oil slips from 7-year high with Biden pledging to tackle prices

Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in London dipped near $88 a barrel after advancing over the past three sessions. While Biden does...
Crude oil prices hit 7-year high amid supply threats

WASHINGTON (TND) — On Tuesday, crude oil prices hit a seven-year high. The international benchmark — Brent crude oil — traded at more than $88 per barrel Tuesday, the highest since 2014. Some experts expect it will top $100 a barrel this year. This comes as supply...
