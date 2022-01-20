ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC

Mountain Mail
 6 days ago

$500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC Dietary Department has two immediate openings for experienced food handlers! We...

www.themountainmail.com

Mountain Mail

BILLING SPECIALIST II $500.00 SIGN ON BONUS!

BILLING SPECIALIST II $500.00 SIGN ON BONUS! HRRMC is looking for a great team player to join our Patient Financial Services Department as a Billing Specialist II. Ideal candidate will have previous experience working with accounts receivable, variance reports, and will have keen attention to detail. This position is eligible for our generous benefits package to include: medical, dental and vision insurance, long term/short term disability, flex savings accounts and employer matching retirement funds. Salary range is $16.01 to $19.33/hour depending on experience. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
#Time
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
NewsBreak
Economy
Mountain Mail

Buena Vista sales tax shows fall from 2020 high

October 2021 town sales tax revenues were reported by Buena Vista Treasurer Michelle Stoke at the Jan. 11 Board of Trustees meeting. Monthly sales tax revenues for the period, reported at $417,150, fell below 2020’s high-water mark ($442,984 in September) for the first time since May ($397,122). The month’s...
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
Wyoming News

Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
NBC News

Covid made millions quit their jobs. Many probably should've stayed put a little longer.

When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
Mountain Mail

Improving overall health is front and center

(NAPSI) – As the world celebrates the new year, many make an annual list of resolutions and goals, which often include improving overall health and fitness. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, improving overall health is front and center more so than usual. However, according to the U.S. New Year’s Resolutions 2020 study conducted by YouGov, more than half of those who set New Year’s resolutions can’t follow through.
Mountain Mail

Netflix shares down 20 percent as market falls

U.S. markets continued their downward momentum on Friday, closing near the lows for the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq remains the underperformer, down nearly 2.5 percent, weighed down by Netflix shares which fell over 20 percent on the day. The Nasdaq is now down nearly 12 percent since the start of...
