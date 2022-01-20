ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats fail to advance voting rights law as Senate holdouts defend filibuster

By Sam Levine
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNYO2_0dqRNjwh00

Senate Democrats failed again to pass sweeping new voting protections on Wednesday, in what may be the most brutal blow yet to efforts to strengthen protections for voters at a perilous moment for US democracy.

Just as they have done four other times in recent months, all 50 Republicans united in their opposition to the measure. They relied on the filibuster, a Senate rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation to a final vote.

Related: Bernie Sanders suggests he may support primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema

Despite heavy pressure from Joe Biden and fellow Democrats, two senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have dug in defending the measure, preventing Democrats from getting rid of it.

In a rebuke to Biden, Sinema gave a speech on the Senate floor last week making it clear she would not support changes to the filibuster. Manchin has also consistently made his support clear. “I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster. The filibuster plays an important role in protecting our democracy from the transitory passions of the majority and respecting the input of the minority in the Senate,” he said in a speech on Wednesday.

Their opposition set up a showdown as the ultimately doomed bill was taken up for discussion on Wednesday. Late in the evening, Republicans used the filibuster to vote to end debate on the bill, effectively blocking it from advancing. Immediately afterwards, Democrats moved to hold a vote to try and change the filibuster rules anyway. The effort failed 52-48, with Manchin and Sinema voting with all 50 Republicans to preserve the filibuster. Sinema loudly said “aye” when it was her turn to vote in favor of preserving the filibuster changes.

“I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed — but I am not deterred,” Biden said in a statement.

“Our Administration will continue to fight to pass federal legislation to secure the right to vote. We will not stop fighting against the anti-voter legislation that Republican legislatures continue to push at the state level—and to champion and support state and local elected officials who work to enact pro-voter legislation,” Kamala Harris said in a separate statement.

“Isn’t protecting voting rights, the most fundamental wellspring of this democracy, more important than a rule?” Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said just before the vote on the filibuster change.

Speaking on NBC’s Today show on Thursday morning, Harris also said: “We as Americans cannot allow this blatant erosion of democracy, that’s the topic and let’s not get distracted by political gamesmanship.” She added that foreign leaders “are asking what is going on with voting rights in America.”

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Democrats were seeking to restore a “talking filibuster”, where senators have to hold the floor of the US senate to prevent a vote on legislation.

“We’re going to take up a rules reform proposal that will not blow up the senate,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday evening. “It switches the secret filibuster into a public filibuster. It makes both parties work on the floor to get the kind of extended public debate we joined together to seek.”

Senator Angus King of Maine, who once defended the filibuster, said the process that was in place was a “second cousin once removed of the filibuster”.

“I’d venture to say if we had the rules we have today, we wouldn’t have the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act,” he said.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, described Wednesday as “in all likelihood, the most important day in the history of the Senate.” He said the Democratic proposal was just “smoke and mirrors”, and accused Democrats of undertaking a plot to “to break the Senate”.

The voting rights measure has failed before, but Wednesday marks the first time they have taken a formal vote on changing the filibuster. Its likely failure marks a profound setback for Biden’s presidential agenda. The president spent an enormous amount of political capital in recent weeks pressuring Manchin and Sinema to support rule changes to the filibuster, giving a speech in Atlanta and traveling to Capitol Hill to try to get support.

In stirring remarks just before the vote on the voting rights bill, Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, said senators could not praise the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr while voting against voting rights. “You cannot remember MLK and dismember his legacy at the same time,” Warnock said. “I will not sit quietly while some make Dr King a victim of identity theft.”

“Those of us who are students of Dr King, I know I have, often wonder ‘what would I have done if I was alive during the civil rights movement?’ I know that we all would like to think we had a fraction, just a small fraction of the courage it took for John Lewis to cross that Edmund Pettus Bridge,” he said. “Well, for those of us who serve in the United States Senate in this moment, in this moral moment, we do not have to wonder … we don’t have to wonder what we would have done. I submit that what we would have done back then we are doing right now. History is watching us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KSV3_0dqRNjwh00
Kamala Harris reacts to a failed procedural vote in the Senate on voter rights legislation on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The bill that failed on Wednesday, Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act, combined two major voting rights bills into a single mega bill.

It would have set a national baseline for election access, guaranteeing 15 days of early voting as well as online voter registration. It protected local election officials from harassment and partisan interference in their jobs and curbed gerrymandering, the severe distortion of partisan district lines. It also restored a key piece of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required places with a history of voting discrimination to get their changes approved by either the justice department or a federal court in Washington before they go into effect.

The bill’s failure comes as states across the US have waged an aggressive effort to restrict voting access after the 2020 election, which saw record turnout. In total, 19 states have passed 34 bills that restrict voting access, making it harder to request and return a mail-in ballot, among other measures, even though there was no evidence of fraud, either in mail-in voting or otherwise, in 2020.

Many of those efforts are obviously aimed at Black and other minority voters who helped Democrats win in 2020, activists say.

At the same time, Republicans in state legislatures are redrawing electoral districts at the state legislative and congressional level to virtually guarantee their re-election for the next decade. Seeing Democratic gains in traditionally Republican districts, Republicans have redrawn the lines to simply make many districts uncompetitive for the next decade, according to the Brennan Center for Justice .

There is also growing concern about what experts call election subversion – efforts to inject more partisanship into election administration and counting votes.

Comments / 39

Bucky
5d ago

a good day for integrity and Americans. don't believe the mail in ballot scam. voter ID is the only way to go.

Reply(7)
17
DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

This will not stop the democrats, they are desperate to get or they know they lose power for sure.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
Vox

Democrats have had enough of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s obstruction

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is facing a series of rebukes from elected Democrats, progressive organizations, and members of her own state party after her refusal last week to support an exception to the filibuster to advance a major voting rights bill. Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), spurned a...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Bernie Sanders
Rolling Stone

Newt Gingrich, Who Is Advising GOP Leadership, Floats Jail Time for Jan. 6 Committee Members

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who according to The Washington Post is now counseling Republican leadership in Congress ahead of the 2022 midterms, threatened jail time for members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. “You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

McConnell is battling Trump for loyalty of Senate GOP

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is waging a quiet campaign to keep his caucus from getting a whole lot Trumpier after the midterms. "He wants people who he knows are team players, people who are interested in solutions," said a GOP senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering fellow Republicans. "There are a lot of people who are running for office these days who have different agendas."
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Us Senate#Voting Rights#Republicans#Our Administration
POLITICO

New ethics reports could spell trouble for two lawmakers: Democratic Rep. Marie Newman and GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Now that the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics has weighed in, the House Ethics panel will keep reviewing both cases. The Rep. Newman allegations: The board of the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason to believe" that the first-term Newman (D-Illl.) "may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy