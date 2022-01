For $10, Illinois homeowners can pay to remove racist language from their property deeds that once proliferated in the 20th century. A new state law is now in effect, which allows individuals, condo associations and other property owners to request that their local county recorder get rid of illegal restrictive covenants. The language commonly either barred Black people or explicitly deemed properties to be “white only.” Mundelein resident Nicole Sullivan is among the first to start the process to strike the language from her home records and those of neighbors.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO