Complications arise with COVID-19 testing services

Students living in fraternities, sororities, cooperatives and some residence halls found themselves unable to order COVID-19 tests after others in their buildings already ordered.

Congregate living settings, regardless of how many people reside there, are limited to just four tests, following the rule of four tests per residential address.

Tests became available to order Tuesday afternoon, and students experienced issues with their orders soon after.

Laura Hayes, a junior in the College of Science and a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, said her roommate couldn’t order any tests.

“My roommate tried to order it, but someone had already used the address before,” she said.

Hayes said it’s concerning considering that Greek houses are at a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission due to the larger number of residents in a single house.

“Purdue hasn’t offered any resources to Greek houses,” she said.

Colleen Sullivan, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, had the same problem with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta.

Sullivan said to combat this issue, the members are ordering the tests to their home addresses, if they can.

“We’re bound to get (COVID-19), and we can’t get (the tests),” she said. “It’s stressful.”

Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cutler didn’t respond to a voicemail requesting for comment.

The situation seems to be similar in some university residences.

Windsor Hall is separated into five buildings, and shares room numbers across all five. If a person orders tests to room 105, for example, students sharing that room number in the four other buildings won’t be allowed to order tests of their own.

All five buildings share one mailing address.

Harrison and Earhart Residence Halls are separated into two wings, and shares the same problem as Windsor.

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty didn’t say whether Purdue has a plan to address the issue, but that he will “see if we have any thoughts.”

“I’m guessing it would most likely come from (the federal government) or USPS,” he said in a Wednesday email. “But will see if we have anything on our end.”

People will not be able to order more tests if they live in a large or multigenerational household, according to COVIDtests.gov.

“To promote broad access, the initial program will only allow four free individual tests per residential address,” the website reads.

The website mentions alternative options for free COVID-19 testing across the country.

“There are numerous other options to get tested for free, including over 20,000 free testing sites across the country,” it reads. “If you have health insurance, your insurance will also cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home tests (up to 8 at-home tests per month for each person on your plan).”

Information about over-the-counter and at-home tests can be found on CMS.gov.

COVID-19 testing facilities in Indiana can be found on coronavirus.in.gov.