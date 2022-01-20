Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Playing its first game in program history ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, Auburn needed last-minute shots from K.D. Johnson to salvage a cold shooting performance and edge out a 55-54 win on the road against Missouri. Bruce Pearl's team has now won 16 straight games, and is still unbeaten (8-0) at the midway point of its SEC schedule. Here's everything Pearl said Tuesday night after Auburn's win inside Mizzou Arena.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO