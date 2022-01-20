ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Monarch’ Premiere Date Was Bumped as a Precaution, Fox President Explains

By Carena Liptak
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a last-minute switch, the new and high-profile Fox series Monarch – which was set to premiere on Jan. 30, right after the NFL's NFC Championship Game — was bumped to a fall 2022 air date instead, citing COVID-19 concerns as the cause of the delay. It...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Fox Pushes Monarch to Next Season — Just 2 Weeks Before Premiere

Susan Sarandon‘s ascension to country music superstardom will have to wait. Fox’s Monarch, which was scheduled to premiere on Jan. 30, is now being held until the fall, TVLine has learned. “With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.” The statement continues: “As the cornerstone of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Tennessean

Fox delays debut of country music drama 'Monarch'

Country fans eager for new Fox drama "Monarch" must wait a little longer before the show makes its small-screen debut. Initially slated to premiere Jan. 30 after the NFL's NFC Championship game, Fox now eyes this fall to introduce the program, according to a statement released late Wednesday. The network noted "unavoidable realities of the pandemic and profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry" as reason for shifting "Monarch" into a to-be-determined slot later this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Trace Adkins
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Human Resources’ Premiere Date, ‘Shining Vale’ Sneak Peak, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Trailer, ‘Promised Land’ Trailer, ‘Made in Abyss’ Joins Toonami, ‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed to Fall, and More!

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources, premiering March 18, pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. The voice cast for the Big Mouth spinoff series include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
TV SERIES
News Channel 25

Fox delays debut of ‘Monarch’ to fall due to COVID concerns

Fox is pushing back its debut of country music drama "Monarch" due to COVID concerns. The show, which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was set to premiere on Jan. 30 but will now be delayed until the fall. The network announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. "To our...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Fox postpones flagship country music drama Monarch due to pandemic

US network Fox is delaying the premiere of its country music drama Monarch, originally set for January 30, until the fall as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the traditional US broadcast schedule. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#Fox Entertainment#Covid
tvinsider.com

Fox Sets ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer (VIDEO)

If you can’t get enough of Fox’s new single-cam comedy Welcome to Flatch after the series premiere, you’re in luck: You won’t have to wait long to see more. The network has announced that the series from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig will premiere on Thursday, March 17, at 9:30/8:30c. Furthermore, the first seven episodes of the series will drop across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now, and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. that same day. Plus, watch a new trailer below.
TV SERIES
themusicuniverse.com

Fox pushes ‘Monarch’ back to fall 2022

Series will now premiere during the 2022/2023 season. Fox has pushed the country music family dynasty series, Monarch, starring Trace Adkins, back to a fall 2022 premiere. The series was set to premiere on January 30th, immediately following the NFC Championship, but was pushed back due to rising COVID cases that would likely impact production and its airing of new episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Fox Pushes ‘Monarch’ Release Date Due To COVID-19

The new show Monarch coming to Fox about a family of country music stars has reportedly been delayed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. According to Deadline, the show’s January release date has been moved to sometime in the fall of the network’s 2022/23 season. “With an...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Pushed to Fall 2022 by FOX Two Weeks Before Premiere

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ghosts’, ‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Renewed By CBS For 2022-23 Season

For a second year in a row, CBS is starting off its bulk renewals with nods to Monday comedies The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola. This time around, the established duo — renewed for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively — is joined by red-hot comedy newcomer Ghosts, which has received an early second season renewal. With Young Sheldon in Year 1 of a three-season pickup, CBS has secured its top four comedy series — which also are the four most watched comedy series on broadcast TV — for next season: #1 Young Sheldon, #2 Ghosts, #3 The Neighborhood and #4 Bob ♥...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news comes as the comedy series is still airing its second season, which is due to air its finale on Feb. 27 on the premium cabler. Season 2 kicked off on Jan. 9 with the first two episodes dropping, with new episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max weekly after that. Reports began circulating that the show had gotten an early Season 3 renewal in October 2021 after executive producer David Gordon Green said in an interview that the renewal was happening, but HBO has not officially commented until...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin Psychological Drama Novel ‘Saint X’

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of the novel “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin, Variety has learned. The series is described as a psychological drama told in multiple timelines and perspectives. It is about a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation and how it creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Hulu has given the show an eight-episode order. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘George & Tammy’: Kelly McCormack & Katy Mixon Join Spectrum & Paramount Network Country Music Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: George & Tammy, the country music drama series centered around Tammy Wynette, is bulking up its cast. The limited series, which is a co-production between Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network, has added Kelly McCormack and Katy Mixon as guest stars. Jessica Chastain plays Wynette, the first lady of country music, while Michael Shannon is playing her husband George Jones. The pair’s complicated relationship inspired iconic songs such as Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man” and Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Steve Zahn plays George Richey, a songwriter, producer and mainstay of the Nashville country music community who married Wynette after she and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy