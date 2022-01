National Geographic Documnetary Films has landed the worldwide rights to the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival. The doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. Scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. Sara Dosa directed the feature, which is narrated by Miranda July. National Geographic Documentary Films, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, will release the film theatrically later this year. “We are absolutely honored to begin...

