Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higgins has hauled in 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Higgins' 78 receiving yards total is 12.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (65.5).
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Higgins picked up 10 yards on one reception.
  • Higgins' stat line over his last three games shows four catches for 72 yards. He put up 24.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

