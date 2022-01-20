ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Mixon in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a NFL Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Cincinnati Bengals At Las Vegas Raiders Nov 21

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Over his two career matchups against the Titans, Mixon averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 43.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Titans Mixon has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Mixon will go up against a Titans squad that allows 84.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Mixon picked up 48 yards on 17 carries.
  • He also caught four passes for 28 yards through the air.
  • Mixon has rushed for 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • He also has 68 receiving yards on 11 catches (22.7 yards per game) .
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

