Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is unable to catch a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

There will be player props available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has reeled in 81 passes and leads his team with 1,455 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Chase recorded nine catches for 116 yards.

Over his last three games, Chase has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

