Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is unable to catch a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

There will be player props available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chase has reeled in 81 passes and leads his team with 1,455 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 yards per game.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Chase recorded nine catches for 116 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Chase has 22 receptions (28 targets) for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
FanSided

3 reasons the Bengals will upset the Titans in the divisional round

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the AFC Divisional Playoffs for the first time since 1990. Can they surprise the top-seeded Tennessee Titans at Nashville?. It’s the only game of the four this weekend that is not a rematch from the regular season. For what it’s worth, the Cincinnati Bengals did defeat the Tennessee Titans a year ago at Paul Brown Stadium, 31-20, in Week 8. Zac Taylor’s club won only four games in 2020.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Titans’ Embarrassing Performance

About midway through the third quarter, the top-seeded Tennessee Titans find themselves down 16-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the game, many thought that Tennessee would do more offensively, especially with the return of Derrick Henry in the backfield. However, that hasn’t been the case thus far. And a redbone interception by Ryan Tannehill certainly didn’t help matters.
