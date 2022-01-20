Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 476 receiving yards on 38 receptions (57 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.7% (57 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Westbrook-Ikhine's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

This week Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans in Week 18, Westbrook-Ikhine totaled 78 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive