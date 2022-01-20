ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has 476 receiving yards on 38 receptions (57 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.7% (57 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • This week Westbrook-Ikhine will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans in Week 18, Westbrook-Ikhine totaled 78 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has totaled 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Tennessee State
