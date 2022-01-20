ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N. Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCVs5_0dqQwhMN00
South Korea North Koreas US People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting "all temporally-suspended activities" it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” the North’s military capabilities to counter the Americans’ “hostile moves.”

Officials gave instructions to “reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative … and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporally-suspended activities,” the KCNA said.

Experts say Kim is reviving Pyongyang’s old playbook of brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and neighbors as he grapples with a decaying economy crippled by the pandemic, mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions.

The North has been ramping up its weapons demonstrations recently, including four rounds of missile launches just this month, in an apparent effort to pressure Washington over a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy.

The North’s Foreign Ministry had already warned of stronger and more explicit action after the Biden administration last week imposed fresh sanctions over the North’s continued missile testing activity. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Thursday to discuss North Korea and non-proliferation matters.

Boo Seung-Chan, spokesman of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said it was closely monitoring North Korea's military activities but didn't make presumptions about what the North's next steps would be.

Kim announced a unilateral suspension of his nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2018 as he initiated diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump in an attempt to leverage his nukes for badly needed economic benefits.

Their summitry came after a provocative run in North Korean nuclear and intercontinental range ballistic missile testing in 2017 that demonstrated Kim’s pursuit of an arsenal that can viably target the American homeland and resulted in him exchanging threats of nuclear annihilation with Trump.

But negotiations have stalled since their second summit in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

At the end of that year, Kim vowed to further bolster his nuclear arsenal in face of “gangster-like” U.S. threats and pressure and declared a “frontal breakthrough” against sanctions while urging his people to stay resilient in a struggle for economic self-reliance. He then said the North was no longer obligated to maintain its suspension on nuclear and ICBM tests, which Trump touted as a major achievement.

However, the pandemic thwarted many of Kim’s economic goals as the North imposed a lockdown and halted most of its trade with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

North Korea appeared this month to have resumed railroad freight traffic with China that had been suspended for two years.

North Korea conducted its sixth and last test of a nuclear explosive device in September 2017 and its last launch of an ICBM was in November that year.

Some experts say that the North could dramatically raise the ante in weapons demonstrations after the end of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. They say Pyongyang’s leadership likely feels it would take a dramatic provocation to move the needle with the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks but showed no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon his nuclear and missile program.

Saying that U.S. hostility has reached a “danger line” that can no longer be overlooked, the North Korean Politburo members called for practical measures to “more reliably and effectively increase our physical strength for defending dignity, sovereign rights and interests of our state," the KCNA said.

They criticized United States of continuing its military exercises with South Korea and arming its ally with advanced weaponry and claimed — apparently falsely — that Washington is continuing to send strategic assets to the region to pressure the North.

The United States since 2018 has dramatically scaled down its combined exercises with South Korea, which have mostly been reduced to computer simulations, to make room for diplomacy with North Korea and over COVID-19 concerns.

Duyeon Kim, an analyst at Washington’s Center for a New American Security, said North Korea’s claim of U.S. hostility is a pretext for continuing testing.

“Pyongyang is squarely focused on meeting its nuclear weapons milestones because of its military imperative to do so. This means more tests to come,” she said. “The pandemic has bought Pyongyang ample time to continue developing nuclear weapons because North Korea closed its borders and has been refusing direct talks, afraid of importing the virus.”

Kim Jong Un in recent years had showcased some new weapons he may wish to test, including what appeared to be North Korea’s largest-ever ICBM that was rolled out during a military parade in October 2020.

He also issued an ambitious wish-list of sophisticated weaponry early last year while setting a five-year plan to develop military forces, which included hypersonic missiles, solid-fuel ICBMs, spy satellites and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

If the North does stage another nuclear test, it may use that event to claim it acquired an ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on a purported hypersonic missile it tested twice so far this year, experts say.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs, in its response to North Korea’s earlier tests this month.

The State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction activities. The Biden administration also said it would pursue additional U.N. sanctions over the North’s continued tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

North Korea considers ‘resuming’ weapons tests, dropping concessions after US sanctions

North Korea indicated it may go back on certain concessions made to the U.S. after President Biden hit the hermit kingdom with new sanctions. The isolated nation in recent weeks stepped up its weapons tests, including the test of supposed hypersonic weapons such as glide vehicles. The Biden administration hit five North Korean officials with sanctions in relation to the tests.
POTUS
wtmj.com

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Testing#Nuclear Technology#Icbm#Politburo#Workers Party#Americans#Kcna#The U N Security Council#Defense Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
58K+
Followers
83K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy