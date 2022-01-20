The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 13.2.1

It’s hard to believe, but we are just weeks away from the fifth anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch. In the years since that day, Switch has gone on to break sales records and become one of the most successful Nintendo consoles to date. Much of that is owed to its portability and stellar library, and each year of the console has given Nintendo fans something to brag about. Whether it’s the accomplishments of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the perfectly timed release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch has always had something special to offer gamers. However, some years’ game lineups are more impressive than others, so let’s discuss how they compare and grade each year that Nintendo Switch has been on the market so far. We’re grading on a scale ranging from “F” to “S.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO