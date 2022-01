Usually Mondays are busy and Tuesdays are on the lighter side, but this week is quite the opposite. We’ll be seeing a lot of varying slates in the last 10 weeks of the season, so be sure to keep up and check those lineups. We’ll be more than 60% of the way through the season once this week is over, so the time is now to make one last push to stay competitive in your fantasy league. If the Clippers can do what they did on Tuesday night, you can do anything.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO