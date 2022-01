Took today’s off day in New York to spend some time with friends and family upstate, near the home of the now-defunct Albany River Rats, former AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. For reference, the River Rats were an AHL home to former Kings players Willie Mitchell, Jaroslav Modry, Jamie McBain……apparently only defensemen whose last names start with M played in Albany? I had an Albany, Willie Mitchell trading card when I was a kid from trading card giveaway night, that somehow is available for purchase on the internet. Still remember that, as one of the guys who “made it.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO