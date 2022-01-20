Private-equity firm BPEA sells Interplex to Blackstone in $1.6 billion deal

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO