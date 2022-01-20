ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private-equity firm BPEA sells Interplex to Blackstone in $1.6 billion deal

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said on...

Benzinga

MoneyGram Reviews Takeover Bids From Private Equity Firms: Report

Private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Siris Capital Group LLC, and Advent International Corp have made competing offers to acquire MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI), Reuters reports. Madison Dearborn offered $10.50 per share in cash, the report adds. MoneyGram closed at $9.27 on January 24. Advent had also expressed...
Tissue maker Essity’s Q4 profit lags expectations

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Hygiene products maker Essity on Wednesday reported a bigger drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it did not expect costs for raw material, energy and distribution to decrease in the near term. Operating profit at the hygiene products group fell to 2.75 bllion Swedish...
Anthem quarterly profit more than doubles on IngenioRx strength

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc reported a 106% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second largest U.S. health insurer benefited from its unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx. Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $4.63 per share, in the quarter ended...
MarketWatch

Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
bizjournals

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously...
beckershospitalreview.com

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

Private equity firms recently invested in several healthcare companies, including those providing payment software and medical equipment maintenance. Here are six private equity deals announced since Jan. 1:. 1. Marlin Equity Partners invested in CE Broker, a provider of continuing education management and license verification software to the healthcare industry.
irei.com

Elite Partners Capital sells portfolio to Blackstone

Elite Logistics Fund I, a European logistics real estate fund managed by the Singapore-regulated Elite Partners Capital, has sold its portfolio of 18 properties to a fund managed by the Blackstone Group. IREI understands the Blackstone European Property Income Fund was involved in the sale and that the deal fetched...
techaeris.com

Report: A private equity firm is collecting the data of millions of children

The instances of data mining, data breaches, privacy, and security violations are numerous and frustrating. Our prediction for the future is that these instances will only get worse, and the net will grow bigger. According to a new report in The Markup, that net got bigger six years ago when a private equity firm called Vista Equity Partners started collecting data on tens of millions of American children.
US News and World Report

Private Equity Firm TPG Valued at Over $10 Billion in Strong Market Debut

(Reuters) -TPG shares rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the 30-year-old private equity firm at more than $10 billion, after the company went public to cash in on a pandemic-driven boost to the buyout industry's profits. TPG will be looking at expanding its franchise into...
