ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private-equity firm BPEA sells Interplex to Blackstone in $1.6 billion deal

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said on...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Boeing records $3.5 billion charge as 787 problems mount

(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Wednesday said it incurred a $3.5 billion charge in the fourth quarter due to longer-than-expected delivery delays of its problem-plagued 787 widebody jet. Still, Boeing generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, representing its first positive cash quarter since early 2019, fueled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
Portland Business Journal

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Enterprise Value#Equity Funds#Bpea#Interplex#Reuters#Blackstone Inc
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
SKIFT

Blackstone and Starwood’s $1.5 Billion Deal Throws Fuel on Extended Stay

When you hear the term “trophy asset” thrown around in most hotel real estate and investment circles, it usually conjures up images of something like the original Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan or the Raffles in Singapore. But two of the biggest investor groups can’t turn away from the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: IBM sells off Watson Health unit to private equity firm Francisco Partners

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 21, 2022! I normally try to bring some pep to my little intros in this missive. But today I am going to avoid astroturfing my own mood to simply say, hey, what’s up with the stock market? After a period of time when things only went up, have we flipped the coin? I am not going to say that I love it, but hey, at least it’s the weekend. – Alex.
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

IBM sells pieces of Watson Health business to private equity firm reprtedly for $1B+

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – IBM’s long rumored sale of assets from its artificial intelligence-based Watson Health business became reality Friday morning. Big Blue announced the sale of its healthcare data and analytics assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners. Financial details weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

Private equity firms recently invested in several healthcare companies, including those providing payment software and medical equipment maintenance. Here are six private equity deals announced since Jan. 1:. 1. Marlin Equity Partners invested in CE Broker, a provider of continuing education management and license verification software to the healthcare industry.
MARKETS
irei.com

Elite Partners Capital sells portfolio to Blackstone

Elite Logistics Fund I, a European logistics real estate fund managed by the Singapore-regulated Elite Partners Capital, has sold its portfolio of 18 properties to a fund managed by the Blackstone Group. IREI understands the Blackstone European Property Income Fund was involved in the sale and that the deal fetched...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

UK, Ireland Lead Record-Setting 2021 for Private Equity Deals

Recent data from Pitchbook has revealed that Europe saw new annual records set in terms of private equity (PE) deal count and value in 2021, with close to 7,200 deals closed worth 754.5 billion euros ($856 billion). Those figures were significantly higher than the previous 2019 record of 4,566 closed...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Private Equity Firm TPG Valued at Over $10 Billion in Strong Market Debut

(Reuters) -TPG shares rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the 30-year-old private equity firm at more than $10 billion, after the company went public to cash in on a pandemic-driven boost to the buyout industry's profits. TPG will be looking at expanding its franchise into...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy