Robin Day Digital Clock reminds you of upcoming birthdays and has a 170° viewing angle

Choose from virtually infinite rainbow RBG effects and a plethora of color schemes with the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard. With the option to personalize the illumination, you can match this accessory to suit your workspace or style. Moreover, accidents happen at desks, and that’s why this keyboard boasts an IP32 water and dust rating to survive mishaps. Use the SteelSeries Apex 3 for gaming sessions while enduring low-friction switches for nearly silent use and unmatched durability. In fact, the keys will last for over 20 million key presses. Furthermore, this gadget adds convenience to your gaming or work sessions. In particular, it includes a metal roller and media keys, allowing you to adjust the volume and settings with ease. That way, you can rewind, skip, pause, and more at the touch of a button. Finally, with 3-way cable routing, this design prevents your cable from getting in the way.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO