A bill that would allow people to drive ATVs and UTVs on county and state highways is expected to continue advancing in the Iowa House of Representatives this week. Current law lets county boards of supervisors decide whether all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles can be driven on certain county roads. Several ATV and UTV enthusiasts came to the Iowa Capitol last week to ask lawmakers to expand where they can drive.

