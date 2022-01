Bike donations that were dropped off last April at the Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club have made it to Rwanda where they will be given to locals, donation coordinators said. Over 500 bikes from Washington and B.C. were loaded into a shipping container in Vancouver and shipped this summer. In September, the container arrived in Rwinkwavu, Rwanda on September 28. The bikes were then unloaded and assembled, and the container was cleaned, painted and refurbished into a bike distribution and repair shop to be run by locals.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO