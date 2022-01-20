Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) play against the Chicago Bulls (15-15) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Chicago Bulls 117 (Final)
JB Bickerstaff after tonight’s loss to Chicago:
“It’s an example of what it takes to win in this league…We will keep getting tested, but I trust in our guys, that every time we’ve been tested, we’ve responded, so I bet we will continue to do that.” #Cavs – 1:04 AM
Felt great to be back on the floor tonight.. United Center was rocking ❤️🖤💪🏼🔥 #BullsWin – 12:46 AM
DeMar DeRozan said Alex Caruso is “like that one college professor who is always preaching a thesis or something.”
Wednesday’s subject: How to impact winning.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:03 AM
10 observations: Behind big nights from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević,, the Bulls got a much-needed 117-104 victory over the Cavs on Wednesday, snapping a four-game skid
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:53 PM
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that the initial feel with #Cavs point guard Darius Garland is that he suffered a “stinger” early in the fourth quarter. Am told he was feeling “OK” after the game. – 11:47 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on how this loss to the Bulls can help the Cavs grow and learn in facing top teams:
“It’s an example of what it takes to win in this league.” pic.twitter.com/Xf3uhFB6OF – 11:39 PM
Vooch putting in work.
@Nikola Vucevic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8EVbIcYw7J – 11:38 PM
Pop continuing to campaign for Dejounte to get a trip to Cleveland next month:
“Like I say after every game, he’s playing All-Star basketball. He would be in consideration if we had a better record. He’s growing by leaps and bounds in every way.” – 11:31 PM
Alex Caruso: “I didn’t have any competitive outlet for, like, a month. So I was teed up. I was ready to go.” – 11:14 PM
Bulls win, but Alex Caruso was back, so all was really right with the world … read why DeMar called him the “professor.”
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 11:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso on his first game since Dec. 20 and the Bulls snapping their four-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/cfvZGPxcDI – 11:09 PM
LIVE: Alex Caruso media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso’s first game back since Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/ZNNxroGlXg – 10:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso’s communication: “AC is like that one college professor who’s always preaching a thesis or something.” – 10:57 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso: “AC is kinda like that one college professor that’s always preaching a thesis or something.” – 10:57 PM
LIVE: DeMar DeRozan media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:56 PM
DeMar leading the way.
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rLCFu8FsQi – 10:50 PM
For #Cavs: Markkanen, 28pts, 9-14FG, 5-9 3ptFG, 5-6FT, 7reb, stl, blk; Garland, 20pts, game-hi 12asst, 5reb, 5th dbl-dbl in 6gms; Mobley, 18pts, 8-12FG, 5reb, 2asst, 2blk; Love, 13pts, 5-10FG, 8reb, 4asst; Allen, team-hi 10reb. – 10:39 PM
This is Isaiah Hartenstein’s first game back in Denver after the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland in exchange for JaVale McGee. – 10:31 PM
LIVE: Coach Donovan media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:28 PM
Bulls snap a four game losing streak. Let’s celebrate pic.twitter.com/rFHhc1SldU – 10:28 PM
Bulls beat the Cavs, meaning the Heat won’t be claiming sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the East tonight. – 10:27 PM
Final numbers from tonight’s W! 📊
DeMar: 30p/2r/7a/1s/2b
Vooch: 24p/12r/3a/1b
Ayo: 18p/3r/8a/2s
Coby: 16p/4r/3a/4s
Alex: 9p/3r/2a/1b
Matt: 8p/1r/2a
Troy: 6p/6r
Tony: 4p/6r
Alfonzo: 2p pic.twitter.com/RWasa9XB2B – 10:26 PM
#Cavs get to within one w/4:18 to play, run out of gas late – fall in CHI, 117-104; Cavs win streak snapped at 5, Bulls skid snapped at 4; CHI’s 10-0 run to end 1H proved big; pts in paint: CHI, 58, CLE, 46; Rozan/Vucevic, combined 54pts; CLE, 52%FG, CHI, 55%FG. pic.twitter.com/9KsuvqDs0T – 10:25 PM
When Caruso plays the opposing team has averaged about 105.7 this season. When he doesn’t 113.7. Cavs finish with 104. How important is this cat? Very! – 10:21 PM
Alex Caruso returned to the lineup tonight since a month ago.
The Bulls snapped a 4-game skid.
He was a team-high +18. pic.twitter.com/3bmEdT70Ft – 10:20 PM
Final: Bulls 117, Cavs 104
DeRozan: 30 pts, 7 ast
Vucevic: 24 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Ayo: 18 pts (7-8 FG), 8 ast
Coby: 16 pts, 4 stl
Caruso: 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk in 23 mins
Bulls snap 4-game skid, move to 28-15 – 10:19 PM
Bulls remain in first place in the East with a 117-104 victory. Major props to 20-thousand 824. Awesome crowd. – 10:19 PM
That wraps it up here in Chicago. The Bulls beat the #Cavs 117-104.
Lauri Markkanen finished with a team-high 28 points. Darius Garland with a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists. – 10:18 PM
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 117, Cavs 104.
DeMar DeRozan: 30/2/7
Nikola Vučević: 24/12/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 18/3/8
Coby White: 16/4/3
Alex Caruso: 9/3/2
The Bulls are now 28-15. – 10:17 PM
Bulls 117, Cavs 104
Bulls snap season-high 4-game skid
DeRozan 30 pts, 7 assists
Vucevic 24 pts, 12 rebs, 3 assists
Dosunmu 18 pts, 8 rebs, 2 steals
White 16 pts, 4 steals
Caruso 9 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists; first action since Dec. 20
Markkanen 28 points (season high) – 10:17 PM
Darius Garland last 5 games:
20 PTS, 12 AST
22 PTS, 12 AST
27 PTS, 18 AST
32 PTS, 8 AST
11 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST
All. Star. pic.twitter.com/uGPQUpMkES – 10:16 PM
VOOCH COMING UP CLUTCH.
@Nikola Vucevic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/yBSouc4pPy – 10:14 PM
The undermanned Bulls are getting it done. Games at @UnitedCenter is a fabulous experience – 10:14 PM
Bulls have scored 23 points off TOs. The Caruso effect?
Coby White has 4 steals. – 10:13 PM
Vooch draws a bad make-up call … trade him! – 10:11 PM
Vooch block … trade him! – 10:10 PM
Bulls with 56 points in the paint. – 10:09 PM
Bulls with 23 assists just 7 turnovers. – 10:09 PM
Some big shotmaking from Bulls down stretch of this one. Two Ayo 3s, 8 points from DeRozan, and a corner triple from Nikola Vucevic just now have Bulls ahead of Cavs 111-102 with 2:27 to play – 10:09 PM
4th quarter DeMar is HERE.
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Q4EzaXINlh – 10:08 PM
Thanks for listening to the RADIO…Crunch time here in Chicago. Where are YOU catching @Chicago Bulls ball? Vooch with a left corner 3. Bulls 111 Cavs 102. 2:27 left 4th – 10:08 PM
Trade Vooch! – 10:08 PM
WHAT A PASS.
WHAT A FINISH.
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZpYwwO64E – 10:08 PM
Vucevic had been 0-4 before that monster 3. Showed some emotion after it splashed through off DeRozan feed – 10:08 PM
Another double-double in the books! 📚
#DariusGarland | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/g7C3OhHYIY – 10:03 PM
A Cavaliers-high 2️⃣5️⃣ points and counting! 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eoq7Fc1Mff – 10:01 PM
Bulls 101 Cavs 95. 20, 824 ..@UnitedCenter is rockin. DeRozan with 26. Ayo: 14-2-7. Markkanen -season high 25. 5:37 left 4th – 10:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 5:37 left to play in Chicago, the Bulls lead the Cavs 101-95. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:01 PM
DEMAR SAID GIMME THAT.
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hLiCe7uXYB – 9:56 PM
The vet-DeMar DeRozan finds the rook Ayo Dosunmu for 3..” Bulls-Ayo” Ayo: 14-2-6. DD: 24-2-5. White:16pts Vooch: 16-11. Bulls 97-87. 8:23 left 4th – 9:55 PM
Damn Caruso! – 9:51 PM
Vooch through three quarters – 16 pts, 11 rebounds – 3 offensive rebounds in the third – 3 assists – +10 – trade him!!! – 9:49 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland back on the floor after the timeout. – 9:49 PM
Garland remains on the floor after time out – 9:49 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland spoke briefly with trainer Steve Spiro. He keeps rotating his left arm/shoulder in the timeout huddle. Looks like he is going to stay in the game. – 9:48 PM
Looked like Malcolm Hill smacked Garland on the hand, but Garland walked off court holding his left shoulder. #Bulls up 10 early 4th – 9:47 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland came off the floor grabbing his left shoulder, but he’s currently in the huddle during the timeout. – 9:47 PM
Garland holding his left shoulder….in pain…time out. Bulls 89-79. 11:20 left 4th. – 9:47 PM
Kevin Love knows broken shoulders. – 9:47 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland comes off the court in clear pain, clutching his left shoulder. – 9:46 PM
Dig in for the fourth.
Markkanen: 23 PTS, 6 REB
Garland: 16 PTS, 7 AST
Mobley: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK – 9:44 PM
🚨 DEMAR BEATS THE BUZZER. 🚨
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WqvNmh4Vr7 – 9:44 PM
Caruso pulling the chair on Kevin Love in his return. He’s a game-high plus-12 in his return so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/7ziTLTT0WQ – 9:44 PM
Malcolm Hill checks in for first time – 9:44 PM
Pretty good effort for Vucevic so far, with 16 pts, 11 rebs. Allen/Mobley combined have 18 & 12. #Bulls lead 87-78 after 3, but can they hold off hot-shooting Lauri? – 9:44 PM
After 3. Bulls 87-78. DeRozan, “Onions Baby Onions” end the 3rd..base line left . – 9:44 PM
There was a four-possession sequence in that third quarter in which Alex Caruso buried a corner 3, drew an offensive foul on Jarrett Allen fighting through a screen, drove for a layup, then forced a travel on Kevin Love by pulling chair out in the post
He’s back – 9:42 PM
Caruso leads the Bulls with a plus-12 in plus/minus. – 9:42 PM
AC from the corner pocket 🏹
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/1UK6wRJod9 – 9:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It took a half, but Alex Caruso is back to doing Alex Caruso things. – 9:39 PM
Alex Caruso has had a massive impact on this game. – 9:39 PM
Caruso showing off those Hollywood acting skills! – 9:38 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is on a roll here, as he has 12 of his 23 points in this third quarter after that jumpshot. He’s shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3 tonight so far. – 9:33 PM
Vooch with his 21st DBL-DBL…very effective deep in the pain. 16pts 10 reb. – 9:32 PM
Vucevic with his 21st double double plus 3 assists. Top-10 in league in double-doubles. – 9:32 PM
Coby is taking cookies! 🍪
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/eooQgvvft4 – 9:32 PM
Lauri’s playing like he did in the Boylen era, 23 pts on 7-10 FGs. #Bulls lead Cavs 76-72 late 3rdQ – 9:32 PM
LAURI. MARKKANEN. 🔥
He’s got 19 points for us in the 3Q on @BallySportsCLE!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nYbj5oRdXB – 9:30 PM
There’s a fine line between being aggressive with the hands and fouling too much … Bulls foul way too much still. – 9:29 PM
Here comes #DariusGarland! 🔥
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yH8HtQzzEx – 9:26 PM
Get open and you know DG will find you 👀
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/LR1nBy1fyA – 9:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
In a move that’s felt like it’s been coming for a few games now, Troy Brown Jr. starts the second half in place of Alfonzo McKinnie. – 9:16 PM
Troy Brown Jr. starts 2nd half over Alfonzo McKinnie – 9:16 PM
A quick reminder that this guy should become a 2x All-Star this year!
Patrick Williams getting some rebounding work in for his teammates as the half is coming to an end. – 9:14 PM
Bulls close 1H on 10-0 run – lead, 58-49; CLE, 51%FG, CHI, 56%; reb: CHI, 22, CLE, 18; pts in paint: CHI, 36, CLE, 24; CLE, 0 fastbreak pts; Mobley, 12pts, 5-8FG, Markkanen, 11pts, 3-4 3ptFG, Garland, 9pts, 4-8FG, 2asst. pic.twitter.com/9OCD3Kip9K – 9:11 PM
#Cavs go on a scoring drought in the final three minutes of the half and Bulls go on a 10-0 scoring run. Bulls lead 58-49.
Cavs shot 21-of-41 (51.2%) from the field and 6-of-16 (37.5%) from 3. Mobley with 12 pts and 2 boards, Markkanen with 11 pts and 2 boards. – 9:02 PM
#Bulls showing some life out here, lead Cavs 58-49 at half. DeRozan 18 pts, White 14, Vuc 10 & 8.
Bulls doing a nice job of gang-rebounding, actually lead 22-14 on the boards vs, much taller Cavs – 9:02 PM
Gotta heat up in the second half.
@socios | #LetEmKnow – 9:02 PM
Leading at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 18 pts (8-11 FG)
Coby White: 14 pts (5-6 FG) pic.twitter.com/Qqw8CxtEu3 – 9:01 PM
Bulls 58-49 at the break. DeRozan (18) with 16 in the 2nd quarter. Vucevic 10-8 / White-14. Bulls 55% – 9:01 PM
Bulls lead Cavs 58-49 at halftime
DeMar DeRozan leading way with 18 points on 8-11 shooting. He had 16 in the second quarter, which Bulls won 34-20
Coby White has 14 points (5-6 FG) and a handful of nice finishes – 9:00 PM
That is a quality half of Chicago Bulls basketball. – 9:00 PM
Ayo all the way!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/d9M0brrZzC – 9:00 PM
Bulls 58, Cavs 49 at half
DeRozan 18 pts
White 14 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 8 rebs
Bulls shooting 55.8%
Mobley 12 pts
Markkanen 11 pts – 9:00 PM
Troy’s save leads to the easy bucket!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/ZWtaVkHxv3 – 8:57 PM
Lauri came to play 💪
11 PTS | 4-5 FG | 3-3 3FG pic.twitter.com/OlL8tzy8Lh – 8:55 PM
Kevin Love spent the entire timeout talking to two refs. Think Cavs don’t like how DeRozan stretches the boundaries of traveling when he’s juking in the paint. Caruso had one earlier that could have been called as well. #Bulls – 8:55 PM
Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM
DEMAR IS FEELING IT.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/UbqI5zw0J9 – 8:53 PM
DeMar DeRozan with 14-2nd quarter points- 16 on the night. Bulls 48-46 3:48 left 2nd. – 8:51 PM
DeRozan cooking!!! Classic brewing in Chicago. – 8:51 PM
VOOCH down the lane!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/Uv4SLhg3jU – 8:51 PM
Tough shot by DeMar 🌪
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/t3Vrtq8VoA – 8:43 PM
🔥 12 points in 12 minutes 🔥
#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MLN4pmXhOw – 8:42 PM
I really dislike the way the Bulls are using Caruso in his return tonight. Barely plays when Garland is out there, instead they put him on Kevin Love off the bench and double when Love gets it in the post. – 8:35 PM
Coby White has his 13th straight game in double-figures after one quarter
10 pts, 3-4 shooting in Q1 – 8:34 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Bulls 29-24.
Lauri Markkanen is off to a solid start here in Chicago with 8 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.
Evan Mobley also has 8 points, taking advantage of his size. – 8:33 PM
After #Cavs Evan Mobley spent the first seven minutes completely obliterating the undersized DeRozan and matching his minutes, Bulls were forced to take DeRozan off Mobley, going with Tony Bradley instead. – 8:33 PM
Cavs shoot 59.1% in 1stQ and lead #Bulls 29-24 after one. Coby White (10 pts) and Markkanen (8) off to good starts. Bulls are very wary of Cavs’ shot-blockers. – 8:33 PM
Lookin’ good! #LetEmKnow – 8:33 PM
First quarter in the books.
Coby White: 10 pts (3-4 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 6 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/GneAEWCXEb – 8:33 PM
Strong lefty take by Coby!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/QrrUawmyTf – 8:31 PM
#Cavs have mismatches all over the place. Chicago doesn’t have nearly enough size. – 8:27 PM
Deep in familiar territory 🔥
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OzWDngakJU – 8:27 PM
Benny the Bulls was doing his popcorn trick so PA announcer Tim Sinclair wouldn’t’ even announce Alex Caruso checking in for first action since Dec. 20. – 8:27 PM
Evan Mobley has attacked the DeMar DeRozan mismatch with intention so far. 8 points, 1 assist in seven minutes for Cavs rookie, and three of his buckets have come inside – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso is set to check in after this timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. It’s his first game since Dec. 20. He’s on a 24-minute limit. But I’ve got a feeling this place is about to get loud. – 8:25 PM
Bully ball 😤
@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GK69RKTvkm – 8:23 PM
Alfonzo brings the hammer 🔨
@NBCSChicago | @Alfonzo McKinnie | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/4V6wIJbs0J – 8:19 PM
A clear focus from #Cavs on the offensive end to work the ball to Evan Mobley and attack DeMar DeRozan, who is too small for the talented rookie. – 8:16 PM
Alex Caruso is in the hypercaffeinated Andres Nocioni role this evening. Just sprinted out to halfcourt clapping to meet his teammates at start of timeout. He’s out of jail and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
Makin’ himself feel right at home!
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LLdxHuVBzV – 8:16 PM
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/SmUGOU3V4P – 8:13 PM
GAME TIME! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vMG1rzuwO8 – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. Cleveland!
@FirstAlert | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/36gPRxbwQX – 7:30 PM
#Cavs starters v. CHI:
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen – 7:07 PM
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Chicago:
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:06 PM
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen – 7:03 PM
#Cavs Rajon Rondo (hamstring) continues to take steps toward a return. He worked out with the Cleveland Charge back home and the feedback to J.B. Bickerstaff was positive. – 6:59 PM
#EvanMobley #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/4ppGAshusf – 6:34 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
#DariusGarland #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/iptxc5qEDL – 6:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
#JarrettAllen #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/ncYVtX65zZ – 6:32 PM
Lonzo Ball is receiving treatment and therapy on his knee. He will not play tonight. Zach LaVine has responded well to therapy but no return date set. Coach Donovan says LaVine is felling better. – 6:29 PM
Donovan says Zach LaVine has responded well to treatment, but hasn’t done any running on the court. #Bulls – 6:29 PM
Billy Donovan says there’ll be a 22-24 minute restriction on Alex Caruso vs. Cleveland – 6:28 PM
Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.
Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Bringing out the pinstripes tonight.
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/0a5WcJOzRN – 6:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
When my bosses asked me to try the Bears’ beat at the Chicago Tribune, John “Moon” Mullin was there to help at every clueless turn I took.
