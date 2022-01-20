Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) play against the Chicago Bulls (15-15) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Chicago Bulls 117 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

JB Bickerstaff after tonight’s loss to Chicago:

“It’s an example of what it takes to win in this league…We will keep getting tested, but I trust in our guys, that every time we’ve been tested, we’ve responded, so I bet we will continue to do that.” #Cavs – 1:04 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Wed

Ayo Dosunmu, 18 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl

Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk

Josh Giddey, 9 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast

Aaron Wiggins, 18 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:55 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

-Giannis comes up clutch late

-Reliable George Hill making ‘winning plays’

-Khris or Jrue the Bucks second All-Star?

-Bucks finally set to meet the Bulls

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Felt great to be back on the floor tonight.. United Center was rocking ❤️🖤💪🏼🔥 #BullsWin – 12:46 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan said Alex Caruso is “like that one college professor who is always preaching a thesis or something.”

Wednesday’s subject: How to impact winning.

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

10 observations: Behind big nights from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević,, the Bulls got a much-needed 117-104 victory over the Cavs on Wednesday, snapping a four-game skid

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

A source tells @clevelanddotcom that the initial feel with #Cavs point guard Darius Garland is that he suffered a “stinger” early in the fourth quarter. Am told he was feeling “OK” after the game. – 11:47 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on how this loss to the Bulls can help the Cavs grow and learn in facing top teams:

“It’s an example of what it takes to win in this league.” pic.twitter.com/Xf3uhFB6OF – 11:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Vooch putting in work.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop continuing to campaign for Dejounte to get a trip to Cleveland next month:

“Like I say after every game, he’s playing All-Star basketball. He would be in consideration if we had a better record. He’s growing by leaps and bounds in every way.” – 11:31 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

At least the Cavs had a good postgame spread. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/wUffshFkXa – 11:31 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso: “I didn’t have any competitive outlet for, like, a month. So I was teed up. I was ready to go.” – 11:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls win, but Alex Caruso was back, so all was really right with the world … read why DeMar called him the “professor.”

Read it:

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Oh wow, Royce. Flashbacks to Rubio’s 3 against this team in the playoffs. – 11:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso on his first game since Dec. 20 and the Bulls snapping their four-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/cfvZGPxcDI – 11:09 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: Alex Caruso media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:06 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso’s first game back since Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/ZNNxroGlXg – 10:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

In a related story, “Egregious Profanity” is name of the band that’s playing at halftime of the All-Star Game in Cleveland next month. – 10:57 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso’s communication: “AC is like that one college professor who’s always preaching a thesis or something.” – 10:57 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan on Alex Caruso: “AC is kinda like that one college professor that’s always preaching a thesis or something.” – 10:57 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: DeMar DeRozan media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rLCFu8FsQi – 10:50 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Markkanen, 28pts, 9-14FG, 5-9 3ptFG, 5-6FT, 7reb, stl, blk; Garland, 20pts, game-hi 12asst, 5reb, 5th dbl-dbl in 6gms; Mobley, 18pts, 8-12FG, 5reb, 2asst, 2blk; Love, 13pts, 5-10FG, 8reb, 4asst; Allen, team-hi 10reb. – 10:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is Isaiah Hartenstein’s first game back in Denver after the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland in exchange for JaVale McGee. – 10:31 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: Coach Donovan media availability after tonight’s win over the Cavaliers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:28 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bulls beat the Cavs, meaning the Heat won’t be claiming sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the East tonight. – 10:27 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Final numbers from tonight’s W! 📊

DeMar: 30p/2r/7a/1s/2b

Vooch: 24p/12r/3a/1b

Ayo: 18p/3r/8a/2s

Coby: 16p/4r/3a/4s

Alex: 9p/3r/2a/1b

Matt: 8p/1r/2a

Troy: 6p/6r

Tony: 4p/6r

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs get to within one w/4:18 to play, run out of gas late – fall in CHI, 117-104; Cavs win streak snapped at 5, Bulls skid snapped at 4; CHI’s 10-0 run to end 1H proved big; pts in paint: CHI, 58, CLE, 46; Rozan/Vucevic, combined 54pts; CLE, 52%FG, CHI, 55%FG. pic.twitter.com/9KsuvqDs0T – 10:25 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

When Caruso plays the opposing team has averaged about 105.7 this season. When he doesn’t 113.7. Cavs finish with 104. How important is this cat? Very! – 10:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Alex Caruso returned to the lineup tonight since a month ago.

The Bulls snapped a 4-game skid.

He was a team-high +18. pic.twitter.com/3bmEdT70Ft – 10:20 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 117, Cavs 104

DeRozan: 30 pts, 7 ast

Vucevic: 24 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast

Ayo: 18 pts (7-8 FG), 8 ast

Coby: 16 pts, 4 stl

Caruso: 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk in 23 mins

Bulls snap 4-game skid, move to 28-15 – 10:19 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls remain in first place in the East with a 117-104 victory. Major props to 20-thousand 824. Awesome crowd. – 10:19 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That wraps it up here in Chicago. The Bulls beat the #Cavs 117-104.

Lauri Markkanen finished with a team-high 28 points. Darius Garland with a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists. – 10:18 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

BULLS WIN.

BULLS WIN.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 117, Cavs 104.

DeMar DeRozan: 30/2/7

Nikola Vučević: 24/12/3

Ayo Dosunmu: 18/3/8

Coby White: 16/4/3

Alex Caruso: 9/3/2

The Bulls are now 28-15. – 10:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 117, Cavs 104

Bulls snap season-high 4-game skid

DeRozan 30 pts, 7 assists

Vucevic 24 pts, 12 rebs, 3 assists

Dosunmu 18 pts, 8 rebs, 2 steals

White 16 pts, 4 steals

Caruso 9 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists; first action since Dec. 20

Markkanen 28 points (season high) – 10:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Darius Garland last 5 games:

20 PTS, 12 AST

22 PTS, 12 AST

27 PTS, 18 AST

32 PTS, 8 AST

11 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST

All. Star. pic.twitter.com/uGPQUpMkES – 10:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The undermanned Bulls are getting it done. Games at @UnitedCenter is a fabulous experience – 10:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls have scored 23 points off TOs. The Caruso effect?

Coby White has 4 steals. – 10:13 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch draws a bad make-up call … trade him! – 10:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch block … trade him! – 10:10 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls with 56 points in the paint. – 10:09 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls with 23 assists just 7 turnovers. – 10:09 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Some big shotmaking from Bulls down stretch of this one. Two Ayo 3s, 8 points from DeRozan, and a corner triple from Nikola Vucevic just now have Bulls ahead of Cavs 111-102 with 2:27 to play – 10:09 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

4th quarter DeMar is HERE.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Thanks for listening to the RADIO…Crunch time here in Chicago. Where are YOU catching @Chicago Bulls ball? Vooch with a left corner 3. Bulls 111 Cavs 102. 2:27 left 4th – 10:08 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Trade Vooch! – 10:08 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

WHAT A PASS.

📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZpYwwO64E – 10:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic had been 0-4 before that monster 3. Showed some emotion after it splashed through off DeRozan feed – 10:08 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another double-double in the books! 📚

#DariusGarland | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/g7C3OhHYIY – 10:03 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

A Cavaliers-high 2️⃣5️⃣ points and counting! 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eoq7Fc1Mff – 10:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 101 Cavs 95. 20, 824 ..@UnitedCenter is rockin. DeRozan with 26. Ayo: 14-2-7. Markkanen -season high 25. 5:37 left 4th – 10:01 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 5:37 left to play in Chicago, the Bulls lead the Cavs 101-95. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DEMAR SAID GIMME THAT.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The vet-DeMar DeRozan finds the rook Ayo Dosunmu for 3..” Bulls-Ayo” Ayo: 14-2-6. DD: 24-2-5. White:16pts Vooch: 16-11. Bulls 97-87. 8:23 left 4th – 9:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Damn Caruso! – 9:51 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch through three quarters – 16 pts, 11 rebounds – 3 offensive rebounds in the third – 3 assists – +10 – trade him!!! – 9:49 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland back on the floor after the timeout. – 9:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Garland remains on the floor after time out – 9:49 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland spoke briefly with trainer Steve Spiro. He keeps rotating his left arm/shoulder in the timeout huddle. Looks like he is going to stay in the game. – 9:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Looked like Malcolm Hill smacked Garland on the hand, but Garland walked off court holding his left shoulder. #Bulls up 10 early 4th – 9:47 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland came off the floor grabbing his left shoulder, but he’s currently in the huddle during the timeout. – 9:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Garland holding his left shoulder….in pain…time out. Bulls 89-79. 11:20 left 4th. – 9:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Kevin Love knows broken shoulders. – 9:47 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland comes off the court in clear pain, clutching his left shoulder. – 9:46 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Dig in for the fourth.

Markkanen: 23 PTS, 6 REB

Garland: 16 PTS, 7 AST

Mobley: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK – 9:44 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WqvNmh4Vr7 – 9:44 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Caruso pulling the chair on Kevin Love in his return. He’s a game-high plus-12 in his return so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/7ziTLTT0WQ – 9:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Malcolm Hill checks in for first time – 9:44 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Pretty good effort for Vucevic so far, with 16 pts, 11 rebs. Allen/Mobley combined have 18 & 12. #Bulls lead 87-78 after 3, but can they hold off hot-shooting Lauri? – 9:44 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After 3. Bulls 87-78. DeRozan, “Onions Baby Onions” end the 3rd..base line left . – 9:44 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

There was a four-possession sequence in that third quarter in which Alex Caruso buried a corner 3, drew an offensive foul on Jarrett Allen fighting through a screen, drove for a layup, then forced a travel on Kevin Love by pulling chair out in the post

He’s back – 9:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso leads the Bulls with a plus-12 in plus/minus. – 9:42 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/1UK6wRJod9 – 9:40 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

It took a half, but Alex Caruso is back to doing Alex Caruso things. – 9:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Alex Caruso has had a massive impact on this game. – 9:39 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso showing off those Hollywood acting skills! – 9:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is on a roll here, as he has 12 of his 23 points in this third quarter after that jumpshot. He’s shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3 tonight so far. – 9:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vooch with his 21st DBL-DBL…very effective deep in the pain. 16pts 10 reb. – 9:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic with his 21st double double plus 3 assists. Top-10 in league in double-doubles. – 9:32 PM

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/eooQgvvft4 – 9:32 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Lauri’s playing like he did in the Boylen era, 23 pts on 7-10 FGs. #Bulls lead Cavs 76-72 late 3rdQ – 9:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

LAURI. MARKKANEN. 🔥

He’s got 19 points for us in the 3Q on @BallySportsCLE!

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nYbj5oRdXB – 9:30 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

There’s a fine line between being aggressive with the hands and fouling too much … Bulls foul way too much still. – 9:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Here comes #DariusGarland! 🔥

#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yH8HtQzzEx – 9:26 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Get open and you know DG will find you 👀

📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/LR1nBy1fyA – 9:22 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Lauri Markkanen always struck me as a great kid, who is close to 7 feet, and likes basketball. I wish he loved it! – 9:17 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

In a move that’s felt like it’s been coming for a few games now, Troy Brown Jr. starts the second half in place of Alfonzo McKinnie. – 9:16 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Troy Brown Jr. starts 2nd half over Alfonzo McKinnie – 9:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

RT to vote @Zach LaVine #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cRFVs2hRSa – 9:15 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Patrick Williams getting some rebounding work in for his teammates as the half is coming to an end. – 9:14 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Bulls close 1H on 10-0 run – lead, 58-49; CLE, 51%FG, CHI, 56%; reb: CHI, 22, CLE, 18; pts in paint: CHI, 36, CLE, 24; CLE, 0 fastbreak pts; Mobley, 12pts, 5-8FG, Markkanen, 11pts, 3-4 3ptFG, Garland, 9pts, 4-8FG, 2asst. pic.twitter.com/9OCD3Kip9K – 9:11 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs go on a scoring drought in the final three minutes of the half and Bulls go on a 10-0 scoring run. Bulls lead 58-49.

Cavs shot 21-of-41 (51.2%) from the field and 6-of-16 (37.5%) from 3. Mobley with 12 pts and 2 boards, Markkanen with 11 pts and 2 boards. – 9:02 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls showing some life out here, lead Cavs 58-49 at half. DeRozan 18 pts, White 14, Vuc 10 & 8.

Bulls doing a nice job of gang-rebounding, actually lead 22-14 on the boards vs, much taller Cavs – 9:02 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Gotta heat up in the second half.

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 9:02 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls fans get a competitive team for the first time in half a decade, Vooch was a foundation of that, and then they start acting like Ohio State fans. Gotta love it. – 9:02 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar DeRozan: 18 pts (8-11 FG)

Coby White: 14 pts (5-6 FG) pic.twitter.com/Qqw8CxtEu3 – 9:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 58-49 at the break. DeRozan (18) with 16 in the 2nd quarter. Vucevic 10-8 / White-14. Bulls 55% – 9:01 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls lead Cavs 58-49 at halftime

DeMar DeRozan leading way with 18 points on 8-11 shooting. He had 16 in the second quarter, which Bulls won 34-20

Coby White has 14 points (5-6 FG) and a handful of nice finishes – 9:00 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

That is a quality half of Chicago Bulls basketball. – 9:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/d9M0brrZzC – 9:00 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 58, Cavs 49 at half

DeRozan 18 pts

White 14 pts

Vucevic 10 pts, 8 rebs

Bulls shooting 55.8%

Mobley 12 pts

Markkanen 11 pts – 9:00 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Markkanen is shooting a career-low 32.5% from 3-point range. He’s 3-for-4 tonight in his old home. #Bulls – 8:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I know Bulls fans now like bagging on Vooch, but check yourself and remember no All-Stars were looking to play with Zach until Vooch came over. He and the Magic worked closely on that deal. It was Zach AND Vooch that led to DeMar and Ball sign-n-trades. – 8:57 PM

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/ZWtaVkHxv3 – 8:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Lauri came to play 💪

11 PTS | 4-5 FG | 3-3 3FG pic.twitter.com/OlL8tzy8Lh – 8:55 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Kevin Love spent the entire timeout talking to two refs. Think Cavs don’t like how DeRozan stretches the boundaries of traveling when he’s juking in the paint. Caruso had one earlier that could have been called as well. #Bulls – 8:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/UbqI5zw0J9 – 8:53 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

DeMar DeRozan with 14-2nd quarter points- 16 on the night. Bulls 48-46 3:48 left 2nd. – 8:51 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

DeRozan cooking!!! Classic brewing in Chicago. – 8:51 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/Uv4SLhg3jU – 8:51 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid with 47 points against the #Magic through three quarters. His career-high is 50 on Feb. 19, 2021, vs. the #Bulls. #Sixers scored 47 points in third period after having just 47 in the first half. – 8:47 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/t3Vrtq8VoA – 8:43 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🔥 12 points in 12 minutes 🔥

#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MLN4pmXhOw – 8:42 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

I really dislike the way the Bulls are using Caruso in his return tonight. Barely plays when Garland is out there, instead they put him on Kevin Love off the bench and double when Love gets it in the post. – 8:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White has his 13th straight game in double-figures after one quarter

10 pts, 3-4 shooting in Q1 – 8:34 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Bulls 29-24.

Lauri Markkanen is off to a solid start here in Chicago with 8 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.

Evan Mobley also has 8 points, taking advantage of his size. – 8:33 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

After #Cavs Evan Mobley spent the first seven minutes completely obliterating the undersized DeRozan and matching his minutes, Bulls were forced to take DeRozan off Mobley, going with Tony Bradley instead. – 8:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Cavs shoot 59.1% in 1stQ and lead #Bulls 29-24 after one. Coby White (10 pts) and Markkanen (8) off to good starts. Bulls are very wary of Cavs’ shot-blockers. – 8:33 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Lookin’ good! #LetEmKnow – 8:33 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

First quarter in the books.

Coby White: 10 pts (3-4 FG)

Nikola Vucevic: 6 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/GneAEWCXEb – 8:33 PM

@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/QrrUawmyTf – 8:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs have mismatches all over the place. Chicago doesn’t have nearly enough size. – 8:27 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Deep in familiar territory 🔥

📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OzWDngakJU – 8:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Benny the Bulls was doing his popcorn trick so PA announcer Tim Sinclair wouldn’t’ even announce Alex Caruso checking in for first action since Dec. 20. – 8:27 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Evan Mobley has attacked the DeMar DeRozan mismatch with intention so far. 8 points, 1 assist in seven minutes for Cavs rookie, and three of his buckets have come inside – 8:26 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso is set to check in after this timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. It’s his first game since Dec. 20. He’s on a 24-minute limit. But I’ve got a feeling this place is about to get loud. – 8:25 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Bully ball 😤

@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GK69RKTvkm – 8:23 PM

@NBCSChicago | @Alfonzo McKinnie | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/4V6wIJbs0J – 8:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

A clear focus from #Cavs on the offensive end to work the ball to Evan Mobley and attack DeMar DeRozan, who is too small for the talented rookie. – 8:16 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso is in the hypercaffeinated Andres Nocioni role this evening. Just sprinted out to halfcourt clapping to meet his teammates at start of timeout. He’s out of jail and ready to play. – 8:16 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Makin’ himself feel right at home!

@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LLdxHuVBzV – 8:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/SmUGOU3V4P – 8:13 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

A very classy move by the Bulls with a moment of silence for the late Les Grobstein. – 8:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/nun6ngc0Ke – 8:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls hold moment of silence for Les Grobstein. – 8:03 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@Alex Caruso | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/yfTkjMrsqn – 7:48 PM

Share with us your @ATT #BullsSocialNight snaps 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/x6Q45WFcaD – 7:38 PM

@FirstAlert | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/36gPRxbwQX – 7:30 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs starters v. CHI:

Garland

Okoro

Markkanen

Mobley

Allen – 7:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting five tonight here in Chicago:

Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:06 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

#Cavs starters v. #Bulls:

Garland

Okoro

Markkanen

Mobley

Allen – 7:03 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Rajon Rondo (hamstring) continues to take steps toward a return. He worked out with the Cleveland Charge back home and the feedback to J.B. Bickerstaff was positive. – 6:59 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lonzo Ball is receiving treatment and therapy on his knee. He will not play tonight. Zach LaVine has responded well to therapy but no return date set. Coach Donovan says LaVine is felling better. – 6:29 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Zach LaVine has responded well to treatment, but hasn’t done any running on the court. #Bulls – 6:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan says there’ll be a 22-24 minute restriction on Alex Caruso vs. Cleveland – 6:28 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.

Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM

#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/0a5WcJOzRN – 6:27 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck! pic.twitter.com/QbBSqMAUjX – 6:00 PM

Big one in the Windy City!

🆚 @Chicago Bulls

🕗 8:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/uADHx4Shu3 – 4:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

When my bosses asked me to try the Bears’ beat at the Chicago Tribune, John “Moon” Mullin was there to help at every clueless turn I took.

So it shouldn’t surprise that he’s still seeking to help others now that he’s battling pancreatic cancer. – 3:55 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso is raring to return, and the Bulls’ defense badly needs him

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM

