ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Thunderbolt 12: Road tips ahead of possible storm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQ6ti_0dqQYo2G00

News 12's Jonathan Gordon is out in Thunderbolt 12 offering tips in case the roads are slushy on Thursday.

He suggests that drivers lower their speed so there is more time for lane changes, to brake or to turn suddenly.

Be aware of icy roads. Ice may be hidden under an inch of slush on the ground and that could make it surprisingly difficult to maneuver your car around on the roads.

Be sure to check in with News 12 on Thursday. Thunderbolt 12 will be out early to report on the road conditions so you can see how things are before you leave your home.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tracking Potential For Significant Coastal Snowstorm Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again. Just like last week, we are tracking the potential for a significant coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, last week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that came into clarity by midweek. Even from the start, the odds seemed to favor a track fairly far south and east of New England and the chances of a complete miss were always high. This week I don’t have the same feel. While the storm track and origins are just about the same, coming out of the Deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolina’s, the early odds on...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Medical examiner: Lauren Smith-Fields died from mixture of alcohol and drugs

On Monday evening, the state medical examiner revealed that Lauren Smith-Fields died from a deadly combination of fentanyl and alcohol. The 23-year-old woman died two weeks before Christmas after a meeting with an older man arranged through a dating app. Smith-Fields' family has been critical of the Bridgeport Police Department's...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderbolt#Extreme Weather
NBC Connecticut

First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast. There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question. Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday. While it's too early to talk about specific...
HARTFORD, CT
mocoshow.com

Tracking Possible Winter Storm Friday Into Saturday

For the last few days we’ve been tracking a storm that’ll be headed up the coast Friday evening into Saturday. Early on, the GFS had the coastal storm bringing snow our way, but eventually moved it out east, missing us with most of the moisture. Recent runs have tended west, putting us back into play for measurable snow. The Euro didn’t have this storm coming our way, but has also trended in the favor of snow lovers, though not as much as the GFS.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NECN

Snow Moves in Overnight, Larger Storm Possible This Weekend

A clipper system is heading out way for Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is a quick moving system that generally brings in a couple inches of snow, carried from the origins of Alberta, Canada. The heavier snow is mainly staying in the northern half of New England. Some mixing...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Snow Moves in Overnight, Larger Storm Possible This Weekend

A clipper system is heading out way for Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is a quick moving system that generally brings in a couple inches of snow, carried from the origins of Alberta, Canada. The heavier snow is mainly staying in the northern half of New England. Some mixing...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Hundreds of officers from over 50 departments join police caravan to support NYPD

Over 50 police departments from across the Hudson Valley showed their support for their brothers and sisters of the NYPD on Sunday. Hundreds of officers caravanned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in support of two of their own: 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera who was killed in the line of duty and 27-year-old NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who is hospitalized after being critically wounded while answering a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.
YONKERS, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Flight Cancellations, Delays As First Alert Forecast Calls For 1-3 Inches Of Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– As a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports. As of 10 a.m., nearly 104 flights were canceled at O’Hare and only 52 flights canceled at Midway. Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
WCVB

Light snow overnight, powerful storm possible this weekend

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A weak weather system is moving through overnight Monday, bringing some light snow to the area for the morning commute on Tuesday. But a more intense coastal storm has been projected by several weather models heading into this weekend. Depending on the track, the storm could impact New England in a variety of ways.
NEEDHAM, MA
News 12

NYPD: Suspect who shot 2 officers in Harlem dies

The suspect who shot Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora Friday in Harlem has died, the NYPD says. Rivera and Mora were shot while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between a Harlem mother and her adult son. CHOPPER 12: Chopper 12 above police procession in support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy