Thunderbolt 12: Road tips ahead of possible storm

News 12's Jonathan Gordon is out in Thunderbolt 12 offering tips in case the roads are slushy on Thursday.

He suggests that drivers lower their speed so there is more time for lane changes, to brake or to turn suddenly.

Be aware of icy roads. Ice may be hidden under an inch of slush on the ground and that could make it surprisingly difficult to maneuver your car around on the roads.

Be sure to check in with News 12 on Thursday. Thunderbolt 12 will be out early to report on the road conditions so you can see how things are before you leave your home.