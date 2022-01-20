ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs LIVE Updates: FINAL - Dallas 102, Toronto 98

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 6 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) take on the Toronto Raptors (21-20) tonight at American Airlines Center as they look to capture their 10th win in 11 games.

The last time these two teams met was way back on October 23 in what was just the second game of the season. Despite falling down by 14 points at one point, the Mavs were able to rally and ultimately came away with a 103-95 win in Toronto. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points and 12 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scorched the nets for 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep.

The Raptors didn't have star forward Pascal Siakam in that matchup, but they were still able to put up a gritty effort with all of their starters scoring in double digits. Siakam will be playing in this one.

Can the Mavs keep up their stellar defensive play against a team that has the 11th-best offensive rating in the league? Dallas is fourth overall in defensive rating this season but has been the best defensive team in the NBA over the last 10 games.

The Mavs continue to win at an impressive rate despite Doncic, Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis having yet to snap out of their three-point shooting funks this season. A big reason for that is the impressive play of Jalen Brunson, who is having himself a career-year as he gets set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Will Dallas be able to go 3-0 on this current five-game homestand? Will the Raptors avenge their early-season loss with Siakam back in action?

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for live game updates throughout the night.

Starting Lineups

Mavs: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

First Quarter (6:42): Raptors 14, Mavs 13

This one is going about how we thought it would at the beginning. The Raptors came out with high energy, and their length has given the Mavs some issues. Luka Doncic has five early points and Kristaps Porzingis has four.

Will Mavs Upset The 'Best In The West' Suns?

The Mavericks host the Western Conference-leading Suns with a chance to end an eight-game losing streak to Phoenix.

36 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Dazzles; Dallas Closing in on Jazz & Grizzlies

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

'41 Fireworks!': Doncic Leads Mavs in Tense Victory Over Raptors, 102-98

The Dallas Mavericks notched their fourth-consecutive win by beating the Toronto Raptors 102-98 on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to Luka Doncic's 41-point performance.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

END OF FIRST: Raptors 31, Mavs 27

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavs in the first with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. Doncic scored eight points of his own. OG Anunoby led Toronto with nine points, and the Raptors grabbed six offensive rebounds.

HALFTIME: Mavs 55, Raptors 54

After falling into an early 39-31 hole, the Mavs were able to stay composed and keep the game from getting away from them. Luka Doncic started to look like the guy who made the All-NBA First Team the last two years. He finished the half with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the half.

Third Quarter (4:23): Mavs 74, Raptors 67

Luka Doncic's hot night continues, as he's up to 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. It's the first time Doncic has reached the 30-point mark since November 27.

END OF THIRD: Mavs 83, Raptors 76

Doncic, Porzingis and Hardaway Jr. started to get a little more help from other Mavs players in the third. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green started to show some life. Green finished an alley-oop from Doncic, and he also hit a corner three with 0.9 left in the period.

Doncic leads all Mavs with 30 points heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter (4:50): Mavs 93, Raptors 87

Luka Doncic continues to be on display, as he's up to 34 points, 14 rebonds and seven assists on the night. Reggie Bullock hits a huge corner three to put the Mavs up six with a little under five minutes left.

FINAL: Mavs 102, Raptors 98

The Raptors were able to generate a couple of great looks at the end of the game while being down 100-98, but they couldn't convert. Porzingis hit two clutch free throws to close it out, and Doncic finished with a massive stat line of 41 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

NBA Rumors: Mavs 'Dark-Horse' For Jerami Grant Trade; Linked to Collins & Smart

For a while now, we've written at DallasBasketball.com about how a Dallas Mavericks trade for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant could make sense for all parties involved, especially if the Los Angeles Lakers' offer for Grant is the best one Detroit has gotten. All of our on-paper logic made sense, but there wasn't really much noise elsewhere in regards to whether or not it was something the Mavs might actually pursue... until now, that is.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Will Dallas Upset Curry, Golden State? GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks head to the West Coast for a back-to-back, starting with a showdown with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Dallas has now taken three straight against the Warriors but slowing down Golden State in its home environment is no easy task.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith a 'Dream Trade Target' for Miami Heat?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to a handful of players around the league in reports and rumors, including Jerami Grant, John Collins, Myles Turner and others. And according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are two of the hottest Mavs names on the market right now, as teams are looking for ways to acquire them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Duels Morant; NBA Trade Deadline Frenzy for Dallas?

Can the rejuvenated Dallas Mavericks keep inching closer to the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings? Will Dallas finally make a splash at the NBA trade deadline after three years of having nearly the same exact roster?. Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Live#The Dallas Mavericks#The Toronto Raptors#American Airlines Center#Dallasbasketball Com
Yardbarker

Mavs Film Room: How Doncic & Dallas Can Overcome Clutch Challenges

Entering Thursday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks faced a real test to gauge where they stand against a top Western Conference force while having Kristaps Porzingis healthy and in the lineup. In the early stages of the fourth quarter, things were going well for the Mavericks, as...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Interested’ in Grant; Finney-Smith a Heat Target?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. With the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference standings, they are looking to add one more piece before the Trade Deadline to improve the team. Could one of their top candidates be Dorian Finney-Smith?
NBA
DallasBasketball

'Pivotal' NBA Trade Deadline Coming for Mavs, Says Salary Cap Expert

The Dallas Mavericks have forged their way into 'stealth' contender status this season thanks in large part to the night-and-day difference they've had in their defense from this year compared to the last couple of years. However, Dallas still needs to make some upgrades to its current roster around superstar Luka Doncic if it wants to end a decade-long drought of not being able to win a playoff series.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Big Trade Deadline Decisions; Can Dallas Bounce Back vs. Portland?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks couldn't get it done against the Golden State Warriors last night, ending up on the losing side of a 130-92 disaster. Doncic scored 25 in the loss, but could not get past the efficient Warriors who made 56 percent of their shots.
NBA
WNCT

Siakam and Trent Jr. lead Raptors past Hornets, 125-113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 for the Toronto Raptors in a 125-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. OG Anunoby added 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 […]
NBA
DallasBasketball

'Block Party!': Doncic & Porzingis Power Mavs Past Morant's Grizzlies

After coming off a disheartening loss to the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way with a 104-91 win over their division rival Memphis Grizzlies. With the win, the Mavs, now 27-20 on the season, pull to within four games of the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings, while also clinching the season series with Memphis, 3-1.
NBA
DallasBasketball

LISTEN: Should Mavs Be Aggressive or Conservative at NBA Trade Deadline?

If you had asked people during the offseason or a couple of weeks into the 2021-2022 season if the Dallas Mavericks needed to make some major roster changes, most of those people would have likely answered, "yes." And to be fair, the answer to that question today may still be the same, but given how well the Mavs have played for nearly a full month now, the expectations for this current roster are higher than they were.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
729
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy