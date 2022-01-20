ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., UK launch talks to resolve steel, aluminum dispute; U.S. producers wary

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain on Wednesday agreed to start talks aimed at resolving their trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, the countries said in a joint statement. No specific date or timeline was given for the talks but discussions will address "global steel and...

AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
94.3 Jack FM

UK PM Johnson says talking to U.S. about banning Russia from Swift payments system

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was discussing banning Russia from the Swift global payments system with the United States. Asked about the Swift payment system and whether Britain would ban Russia, Johnson said: “There is no doubt that that would be a very potent weapon.”
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S., EU Downgrade Metal Tariff Dispute at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have downgraded their dispute at the World Trade Organization over steel and aluminium tariffs applied by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and subsequent EU retaliation, documents filed at the WTO show. The two sides agreed in October https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/eu-us-end-clash-over-steel-aluminium-tariffs-work-global-deal-2021-10-31...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. delivers written response to Russia's security demands

MOSCOW/PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States delivered written replies on Wednesday to sweeping Russian security demands, a key step in a fragile diplomatic process as Russia staged new military drills on land and sea near Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. response was delivered in person by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid testing for travellers has ‘outlived its usefulness’ as measures scrapped

Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a coronavirus test when arriving in the UK as the policy has “outlived its usefulness”, the Transport Secretary has said.Grant Shapps said post-arrival lateral flow tests will no longer be required as restrictions were “firmly placed in the past”.He told the Commons the move would help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.Mr Shapps told MPs that the definition of fully vaccinated as “two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of a Janssen vaccine” would remain for now.But that the rules for those who did not count as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

U.S. blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

WASHINGTON — The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines. The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions. China...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

