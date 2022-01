Annoying. Beautiful. Frustrating. Those three words could accurately describe the brief snowstorm that brought the evening commute to a screeching halt on January 20. Personally, we thought the snowstorm was inspiring because it got our wheels turning. It wasn't that long ago that we found out that some states and municipalities name all of the snowplows in their fleets. Michigan opened up suggestions to the general public and came up with 299 creative names. In Colorado, they opened up the naming contest to students in grades K-12.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO