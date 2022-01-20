'Unproductive' to Blame Trump for Problems With Iran 1 Year Into Biden Admin: Barak Ravid
Jason Greenblatt discussed the ongoing Iran nuclear talks during a conversation with journalist Barak Ravid on Monday's episode of "The...www.newsweek.com
Jason Greenblatt discussed the ongoing Iran nuclear talks during a conversation with journalist Barak Ravid on Monday's episode of "The...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1