ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to shield records from Jan. 6 committee

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, John Kruzel
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buieI_0dqQRLNq00

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump ‘s bid to block a trove of his administration’s records from being handed to the Jan. 6 House committee.

The ruling came in an unsigned, one-paragraph order. Justice Clarence Thomas , a staunch conservative, was alone in indicating that he would have granted Trump’s request.

The move clears the way for congressional investigators to receive a batch of Trump-era schedules, call logs, emails and other requested documents that the committee says could illuminate key circumstances surrounding the deadly Capitol riot.

Why doing laundry may get more expensive in March

The order leaves intact a lower federal appeals court ruling that found Trump’s assertion of executive privilege and other legal theories unpersuasive in light of President Biden ’s refusal to invoke privilege, as well as the House panel’s pressing task.

The justices wrote that although the unprecedented dispute between a former president and lawmakers raised “serious and substantial concerns,” the Washington, D.C.,-based federal appeals court had suitably analyzed the issues at hand.

“Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision,” the court wrote.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh , who concurred with the majority’s ruling, wrote separately to note his disagreement with part of the lower appeals court’s reasoning and its prospective legal weight.

Free COVID tests: What is the limit and are there exceptions?

Thomas, the lone dissenter, did not explain the source of his disagreement.

Trump turned to the Supreme Court last month after lower federal courts rejected his request to halt the National Archives from passing along his administration’s records. His attorneys had asked the justices to shield the disputed materials from disclosure while they considered his formal appeal, a request Wednesday’s ruling rebuffed.

The Jan. 6 committee has not established a hard deadline for completing its investigation, but its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), has said the panel hopes to wrap up by early spring.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

What would you do with $30,000 of extra meat?

Andrew Neva, owner of Northwest Meat Company in Chicago, has a stockpile of $30,000 worth of meat in his business’s freezer. He joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss the service industry, food prices, meat, and much more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#House#The Court Of Appeals#Covid#The National Archives
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
HARTFORD, CT
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy