ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Schools desperate for help ask parents to work as substitute teachers

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Bittan
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRdkn_0dqQRJcO00

( KTVX ) – In another sign of just how much COVID-19 and the omicron variant are disrupting normal life, schools in several districts across the United States are now turning to parents to fill substitute teaching jobs.

In Utah, beleaguered administrators are doing what they can to help the faculty.

School districts cancel classes due to bus staff shortages

Yandary Chatwin, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City School District, said, “Anyone who’s willing and able to substitute, we absolutely welcome you to apply for that.”

Chatwin explained that many of those who would normally be willing to help out are reluctant at this time because of the spread of the omicron variant.

As pandemic overworks and exhausts school system, Utah teachers ask for help

She also mentioned that the school districts have lifted certain restrictions, such as the number of hours you can work, in order to attract more people interested in helping out.

Chatwin said that background check standards are unchanged, however, and that there will be no exceptions made in that regard.

Ben Horsely, a spokesman for Granite School District, said, “We have had around 2200 sub requests since Jan. 3. It is a major issue and asking parents to help out is something we have and continue to do.”

Schools ‘need to be creative’ to handle staffing shortages

Additionally, Sandra Riesgraf, spokeswoman for Jordan School District, said, “We extended our incentive pay program that offers up to $500 for subs who work a certain number of days. We also asked each school to produce an emergency substitute teacher list, which is mostly made up of parents.”

In Texas, one district is using email and social media to recruit parents to fill substitute roles after the virus depleted the normal staffing pool. Hays Consolidated Independent School District in Kyle, Texas said it started the year with 100 substitutes, far fewer than the normal 500.

A January 6 Facebook post reads:

“Attention Parents: Now hiring certified and eligible non-certified Guest Teachers! Rewarding work in education that fits YOUR schedule!”

The shortage of employees, a challenge schools across the country are struggling with amid an explosion of COVID-19 cases, also extends to the district’s bus drivers. On Tuesday, Hays CISD warned parents that a driver shortage might cause delays throughout the week.

In Louisiana’s Caddo Parish, school administrators are making a direct plea to parents.

“Right now, it’s a season where we are asking parents to help because we don’t want to close down schools,” Leisa Woolfolk, the district’s chief human resources officer said. “We want our students to have that day-to-day experience in the classrooms. Just takes commitment and a willing spirit. Someone that likes children, likes working around children.”

The district tallied 147 new COVID-19 cases among the faculty and staff of Caddo Parish schools since, according to KTAL/KMSS, almost double the previous week’s number. The case count among students nearly tripled, to 505.

Now, the district is hoping parents pitch to work as substitute teachers, a job that pays $10 an hour.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she was encouraging state workers and National Guard members to help fill the vacant teaching roles.

“Parents and educators are going through a constant state of whiplash,” Gov. Grisham said. “And the entire country is facing incredible staffing shortages. We don’t want to be in a situation where schools aren’t engaged fully in in-person learning.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and other stakeholders announced that they have negotiated a compromise that will keep students and teachers safely in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time. “Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#School Principal#Omicron#Granite School District#Jordan School District
WGN Radio

Illinois’ Covid descent continues, according to IDPH data

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Illinois is the lowest so far this year and the number of patients in intensive care with Covid is the lowest it’s been since Christmas Day.  The declines come as Illinois is clearly on the downside of the peak of the Omicron variant.   Each of the hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGN Radio

Illinois biometric privacy cases helping to shape state law

ST. LOUIS – From facial recognition to fingerprint scans, biometrics are becoming more ingrained into our daily lives. Two of the top five biometric privacy litigation cases in 2020 were from Illinois and are shaping Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) law in the state, that’s according to Law360. BIPA was passed in Illinois in 2008. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

European Union asks Alabama governor to halt execution of Matthew Reeves

The European Union has asked Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution of Matthew Reeves "on the grounds of Mr. Reeves' intellectual disability." Reeves' execution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, but it is currently blocked by a federal court order. Lawyers for the State of Alabama have appealed that order to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet ruled on the matter.
ALABAMA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy