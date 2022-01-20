Police: Gunman arrested after holding teen hostage during standoff in Philadelphia

A man is now in Philadelphia police custody after authorities say he held a teenager at gunpoint during a barricade situation Wednesday night.

Police say the 21-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. stating he had a gun and possibly shot someone.

Officers quickly surrounded a home on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue in Overbrook.

Police say the suspect held a 13-year-old girl hostage and pointed a gun at her while he was live on social media.

The girl may be the suspect's cousin, according to investigators.

The man was taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m. and the teen was safely recovered.

"She was very scared, very shaken up," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small after the girl walked out of the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still working to determine a motive for this incident.

Investigator said the suspect may have been high on narcotics at the time.