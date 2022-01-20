ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed to raise rates three times this year to tame unruly inflation: Reuters poll

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy over the coming year. Encouraged by apparent...

#Reuters#Core Inflation#U S Economy#Fed#Bengaluru#The U S Federal Reserve#Omicron#Bmo Capital Markets
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

