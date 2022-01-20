ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Powder Days’ and a blast of sunshine

By Leslie Vreeland, Contributing Editor
The Daily Planet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A lot of our programming has lent itself to an online format,” Jill Wilson says. The Wilkinson Public Library’s public service manager is looking back at popular, ongoing events — comfort for stressed minds in fraught times — like Bardic Trails, the poetry series on Zoom, and Booze and Books, which...

www.telluridenews.com

newscentermaine.com

Sunshine and her shadow

11/29/2014 Sunshine was watching her shadow before diving in. Had to share with all the sweet pet videos. Credit: Gary Manzo.
PETS
The Daily Planet

Graveyard guardians

I didn’t notice the pavement ended under my feet until the stark surroundings shook my soul awake. I’d been walking down the street near my aunt’s house. The same street my cousins and I strolled a thousand times during the humid months of June and July, when we didn’t have to worry about school and the caterpillars were busy constructing their silk moth manors in neighborhood trees.
ANIMALS
news4sanantonio.com

Snow day for students at Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

SAN ANTONIO - Students at the Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children got a snow day on Friday!. The kids got to take to the slopes and enjoy building snowmen and making snow angels, thanks to the folks at Pure Party Ice Company, who brought in more than 12,000 pounds of shaved ice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
whdh.com

One Day Blast of Cold

The cold air is settling in for the day, but thankfully it’s not setting up shop for long. We’ll start turning things around already by tonight. That said, we do have a cold day in store for today. Temperatures will climb to the low teens and we’ll spend the daylight hours with wind chills below zero. The wind will back down after dinner time and wind chills will gradually climb back above zero.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Ryan Howe
Mining Journal

Boxes of Sunshine distributed

Sarah Smart, chair of the Community Classroom Committee of the Onagomingkway Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, had the pleasure of presenting two boxes of classroom donations recently to two elementary schools. Members of the chapter donated pencils, markers, chalk, paper, notebooks and other items to support the DAR national program “Boxes of Sunshine.”
CHARITIES
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
bannerpresspaper.com

A Splash of Sunshine and Hilary-Kate

Hilary-Kate Kotwal is an artist. Not the broody type but the bubbly, almost effervescent type of artist. She exudes confidence in her passion for healthy food alternativesShe exudes confidence in her passion for healthy food alternatives and in her art.The mural project in downtown Sealy reflects her personality and her ...
VISUAL ART
The Daily Sun

In the Tibetan mountains, a wildlife photographer tracks a special kind of cat

Beautiful if surprisingly gabby, the nature documentary “The Velvet Queen” chronicles the renowned wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and his pal, writer Sylvain Tesson, as they track the cagey, evasive snow leopard along the crags and valleys of the high Tibetan plateau. There are other living things along their trek, including birds, humans and bears. Living or dead, wondrous sights dominate their field of vision, and the film’s. Silence and waiting are the names of this game.
ANIMALS
#Poetry#Powder Days
SPY

Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Pizza
The Daily Planet

Mountain Sprouts auction goes live Feb. 1-5

Mountain Sprouts Preschool perched high on East Galena Avenue, hums with activity on any given day. That it is a preschool is given away by the cubbies affixed with each child’s name, the contents a happy jumble of coats, lunchboxes, backpacks and personal treasures. It’s a special, welcoming place, and each day is filled with age-appropriate learning, fun activities and lots of time spent outdoors. To keep its teachers adequately paid, the lights turned on and scholarship opportunities available, Mountain Sprouts is having an online auction that is chockfull of fun items starting next week from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Preschool staff and parents are excited to see the fundraiser go live.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Independent

8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So, it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe them into a peaceful slumber.Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are nothing new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found...
YOGA
fox34.com

Warmer temps, sunshine on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A great end to the weekend with warmer temperatures, sunshine, and calm winds Sunday. Temperatures will cool down into the upper teens and 20s overnight, a bit warmer than we were last night. Mostly clear skies and calm winds for everyone across the South Plains. A...
LUBBOCK, TX
SPY

Review: The Jambys Cozy Cloak Is the Reason I Want to Work From Home Forever

Table of Contents At a Glance What Is the Jambys Cozy Cloak? Construction The Verdict: Once You Have It, You’ll Never Want to Take It Off What Are Some of the Alternatives? The beginning of the pandemic was actually kind of cute in hindsight. Not because of, you know, all of the death and depression running rampant across the globe, but more for the sheer fact that I actually cared about what I wore to work. Everything was (and still is, for the most part) done from the comfort of my own bedroom, yet I’d spend those first months of 2020 planning a full, head-to-toe outfit...
APPAREL
IFLScience

Military Technique Can Apparently Make You Fall Asleep Anywhere In 120 Seconds

- “Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead,” Agustin explained. “Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders. Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers.”
LIFESTYLE

