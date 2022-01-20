‘Powder Days’ and a blast of sunshine

Mountain Sprouts Preschool perched high on East Galena Avenue, hums with activity on any given day. That it is a preschool is given away by the cubbies affixed with each child’s name, the contents a happy jumble of coats, lunchboxes, backpacks and personal treasures. It’s a special, welcoming place, and each day is filled with age-appropriate learning, fun activities and lots of time spent outdoors. To keep its teachers adequately paid, the lights turned on and scholarship opportunities available, Mountain Sprouts is having an online auction that is chockfull of fun items starting next week from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Preschool staff and parents are excited to see the fundraiser go live.
